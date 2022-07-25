2022 Citroen C5 X Launches in the UK With Three Powertrain Choices

kW

The Efficient Modular Platform 2 dates back to 2013, when Citroen introduced it on the C4 Picasso and C4 SpaceTourer. Continuously improved since then, the EMP2 of the Citroen C5 X has been designed to accommodate a selection of three powertrain choices for the UK market.Now available to order in this part of the world, the flagship model promises up to 37 miles (60 kilometers) of all-electric range for the plug-in powertrain. Targeting both fleet and business customers, the plug-in hybrid emits 30 grams per kilometer, as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. Standard features include a 7.4-charger that juices up the 12.4-battery to 100 percent in one hour and 40 minutes.Lower down the spectrum, British customers are offered the PureTech 130 and PureTech 180 turbo petrol engines. The gasoline-fueled mills are sold exclusively with the EAT8 torque-converter automatic transmission, namely the Aisin AWF8F35 eight-speed auto for transverse applications.As the name implies, PureTech 130 stands for 130 metric ponies and 230 Nm (170 pound-feet) of torque. Citroen promises up to 48.6 miles per gallon (5.8 liters per 100 kilometers) combined. Level up to the PureTech 180, and prospective customers are offered 180 metric ponies, 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque, and up to 43.9 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) on the combined cycle.The combustion-only C5 X and the C5 X Plug-In Hybrid are currently available in three grades over in the United Kingdom, starting with Sense Plus. The entry-level specification is perfectly alright in terms of standard equipment, coming with the likes of alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, a 10-inch touchscreen, and lots of safety tech.On-the-road pricing for the PureTech 130 Sense Plus starts at £27,790 or $33,530 at current exchange rates. The plug-in hybrid is £36,470 ($44,010).