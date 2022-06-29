Citroen C4 X and e-C4 X Unveiled, First Units Reach Showrooms This Autumn

Citroën has unveiled its C4 X and e-C4 X, with the latter being an all-electric version of the former. The model is a four-door fastback with a few SUV attributes to its name, built on the same CMP platform as the C4 and C5 X. The vehicle will also be offered in a diesel-powered variant, as well as a gasoline-powered version, but availability is market-dependent.
The French model targets a segment that blends the space of a saloon car with a large trunk, silent operation, and modern SUV-inspired styling. It is 4.6 meters long, 1.8 meters wide, 1.52 meters tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.67 meters. Unlike a C4, which has a 380-liter (13.4 cu-ft.) trunk capacity, the C4 X gets a 510-liter (18 cu.ft.) trunk.
The e-C4 X is only available in a 136-horsepower version, with front-wheel drive, and it focuses on comfort rather than sportiness. When measured in the WLTP standard, its maximum range can go as high as 223 miles (ca. 360 kilometers) with a full charge of its 50-kWh battery.
If we are on the topic of charging, the battery can be charged from a 7.4-kW wall box, which would take seven and a half hours from a single-phase supply for a full charge, or five hours from a three-phase supply with the optional 11-kW charger.
If a DC charger is used, the e-C4 X can get up to 100 kW of energy, which is enough for a 0 to 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes, Citroën claims.
There are three driving modes available for this model: Eco, Normal, or Sport. The driver switches between them from a selector on the center console. Using the built-in regenerative braking system, the driver may partially recharge the battery to conserve as much range as possible, while also reducing the need to press the brake pedal.
Mind you, if the system is anything like the one on the e-C4, you cannot drive the e-C4 X in a single-pedal drive style.
The gasoline-powered C4 X comes with a 1.2-liter motor that can be had in 100 or 130 horsepower versions and is available with a six-speed manual for the base model or an eight-speed automatic for the more powerful variant. The diesel can only be had with an eight-speed automatic, and it is a 1.5-liter unit that develops 130 horsepower.
Stellantis will build all its e-C4 X and C4 X models in Europe, at its facility in Villaverde, near Madrid, Spain. Sales will progressively start from Autumn 2022, and the new e-C4 X and C4 X will only be available in Europe.
