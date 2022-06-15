Limited Edition Citroen My Ami Buggy Unveild as the Perfect Beach and Countryside Ride

Well, the French have gone and done it again. This time they’ve come up with a cool new limited-edition version of the Citroen Ami, which unfortunately won’t be on sale anywhere else but in France. Dubbed the My Ami Buggy, this small EV will enjoy a limited run of just 50 units, available to order from June 21.
Each customer who places an order for the My Ami Buggy will enjoy a home delivery “VIP service” as part of the online sales process. Deliveries are scheduled to commence on Monday, August 8.
In terms of styling, the Citroen My Ami Buggy features key elements from the Ami Pop and Ami Vibe, such as enhancements to the front and rear bumpers, new trim around the lights, wider wheel arches, a rear spoiler and black-tinted protective elements to go with the new Khaki color scheme, yellow accents and 14-inch perforated gold wheels.
Other exterior highlights include the hinged metal tubing (instead of conventional doors) and a removable soft-top. The protective gray fabric roof material is said to be waterproof, and UV treated, and the entire thing can be removed via snap fasteners and stored behind the seats.
The yellow accents on the outside match some of the interior trim too, such as the dashboard storage bins, bag hook and door opening straps. Meanwhile, the seats are upholstered in a black material with yellow stitching, a color that can also be found on the floor mats.
Furthermore, buyers can personalize the front of the My Ami Buggy with whatever message they like, although we can’t imagine Citroen allowing you to write something indecent on the front of the vehicle. Also, there will be a special ‘My Ami Buggy Ultra Limited Edition’ plate on the dashboard, as a constant reminder of how this is no regular Ami.
“The public reacted enthusiastically when we presented the My Ami Buggy Concept and many customers asked for it. Today, we are pleased to be able to bring the spirit of this concept to life with this exclusive My Ami Buggy, and to illustrate once again the potential for customizing Ami. With no doors and a convertible roof, My Ami Buggy allows the driver and passenger to feel freer and to enjoy silent driving in electric mode,” said Citroen strategy and product exec, Laurence Hansen.
