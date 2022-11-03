Citroen Expands PHEV Offer With Entry-Level C5 Aircross, Extra Range for 225 HP Models

Citroën has made an update to its PHEV range, which gets a new version, as well as improvements to an existing one. While the improvements in question have focused on the C5 Aircross and C5 X, with the former getting a new variant, with both getting increased range for their existing versions due to minimal modifications.
First, let us start with the new version of a plug-in hybrid from Citroën, which arrives in the C5 Aircross range in the form of a model with 180 horsepower on tap.
The variant in question comes with a 150-horsepower PureTech gasoline engine that is mated to an 81-kW (110 horsepower) electric motor to offer a combined power of 180 horsepower. It is a more affordable version of the C5 Aircross in PHEV form, as not all customers need 225 horsepower for their trips, and maybe some want to pay less for a PHEV.
The entry-level PHEV variant is also the replacement of the gasoline-only PureTech 180 version, so those who wanted 180 horsepower from a C5 Aircross can get them only in hybrid form now.
The PHEV version comes with an e-EAT8 automatic gearbox, has a 12.4 kWh battery with 11.3 kWh of useful power, and can drive up to 58 kilometers in its 100% electric mode according to the WLTP cycle.
Using the built-in 7.4 kW charger and a suitable plug for it, charging the battery from empty to full takes about one hour and 45 minutes. The all-electric mode allows driving at speeds of up to 135 kph (83 mph), while peak torque, which is now available immediately, sits at 360 Nm (ca. 264 lb.-ft.), so about as much twist as an average 2.0-liter diesel motor, but the driver can use it quicker than in any comparable turbodiesel.
The enhancement of Citroen's PHEV offering did not come with just a new version, as we explained, but also with a range increase for the 225 horsepower variants of the C5 Aircross and C5 X. Both have a 1.6-liter PureTech turbocharged gasoline engine that is mated to an 81-kW electric motor, and they used to be able to drive up to 55 kilometers (ca.34 miles) in the all-electric mode.
Thanks to new battery chemistry, while retaining the same number of cells (96), but increasing their capacity, the capacity of the battery has grown by 1 kWh, up to 14.1 kWh, while its net capacity is now at 12.9 kWh. The EV range has increased to 64 km (ca. 39.77 miles) for the C5 Aircross PHEV.
On top of the increase in range, the vehicle now has fewer emissions, with just 28 grams of CO2 in the WLTP combined cycle for the C5 Aircross. A minor reduction, you might say, but every bit of improvement counts.
The C5 X's PHEV battery is unchanged, having an 84-cell configuration with 41 Ah per cell instead of 38 Ah, and an 11.3-kWh useful capacity. Due to changes in how the minimum charge threshold is managed, this model's PHEV variant gets improved EV range - up to 63 km (ca. 39 miles),a 15% increase, as well as reduced CO2 emissions, to just 27 grams per kilometer in the WLTP combined cycle.
The variant in question comes with a 150-horsepower PureTech gasoline engine that is mated to an 81-kW (110 horsepower) electric motor to offer a combined power of 180 horsepower. It is a more affordable version of the C5 Aircross in PHEV form, as not all customers need 225 horsepower for their trips, and maybe some want to pay less for a PHEV.
The entry-level PHEV variant is also the replacement of the gasoline-only PureTech 180 version, so those who wanted 180 horsepower from a C5 Aircross can get them only in hybrid form now.
The PHEV version comes with an e-EAT8 automatic gearbox, has a 12.4 kWh battery with 11.3 kWh of useful power, and can drive up to 58 kilometers in its 100% electric mode according to the WLTP cycle.
Using the built-in 7.4 kW charger and a suitable plug for it, charging the battery from empty to full takes about one hour and 45 minutes. The all-electric mode allows driving at speeds of up to 135 kph (83 mph), while peak torque, which is now available immediately, sits at 360 Nm (ca. 264 lb.-ft.), so about as much twist as an average 2.0-liter diesel motor, but the driver can use it quicker than in any comparable turbodiesel.
The enhancement of Citroen's PHEV offering did not come with just a new version, as we explained, but also with a range increase for the 225 horsepower variants of the C5 Aircross and C5 X. Both have a 1.6-liter PureTech turbocharged gasoline engine that is mated to an 81-kW electric motor, and they used to be able to drive up to 55 kilometers (ca.34 miles) in the all-electric mode.
Thanks to new battery chemistry, while retaining the same number of cells (96), but increasing their capacity, the capacity of the battery has grown by 1 kWh, up to 14.1 kWh, while its net capacity is now at 12.9 kWh. The EV range has increased to 64 km (ca. 39.77 miles) for the C5 Aircross PHEV.
On top of the increase in range, the vehicle now has fewer emissions, with just 28 grams of CO2 in the WLTP combined cycle for the C5 Aircross. A minor reduction, you might say, but every bit of improvement counts.
The C5 X's PHEV battery is unchanged, having an 84-cell configuration with 41 Ah per cell instead of 38 Ah, and an 11.3-kWh useful capacity. Due to changes in how the minimum charge threshold is managed, this model's PHEV variant gets improved EV range - up to 63 km (ca. 39 miles),a 15% increase, as well as reduced CO2 emissions, to just 27 grams per kilometer in the WLTP combined cycle.