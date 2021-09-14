2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Black Edition Ain’t That Black, Nor Affordable for That Matter

Citroen has launched the Black Edition version of the 2021 C5 Aircross Hybrid in the United Kingdom. Sitting at the top of the range that comprises of the Shine and Shine Plus trim levels, it is already on sale, from £36,850 (equal to $50,964) on-the-road.
Said to have been made in response to “strong customer demand for personalization options across the brand’s hybrid lineup,” it brings a few distinctive touches.
These include the Perla Nera Black contrasting look for the roof and side mirror caps, and optional 19-inch alloy wheels with a dark finish. The model gets LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and go, opening panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, and a decent amount of comfort and safety gear inside.
Things such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Citroen Connect Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and others are standard. The C5 Aircross Hybrid Black Edition is equipped with the Safety Plus Pack as well that brings blind spot monitoring, active safety braking, and semi-autonomous driving system that regulates the speed and distance to the vehicle in front, while also assisting the person behind the wheel with the in-lane positioning.
Power is supplied exclusively by the PureTech 180 gasoline engine that produces 180 PS (177 HP / 132 kW). It is assisted by a 109 PS (107 HP / 80 kW) electric motor and hooked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In the all-electric mode, it has a 55-km (34-mile) range on the WLTP cycle with a full battery, and comes with a 7.4 kW on-board charger that can juice up the battery in less than two hours at a 32A wallbox or a public charging station.
Like all Citroen models sold online in the UK, the C5 Aircross Hybrid Black Edition is accompanied by a 5-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty, whichever comes first.
