LEGO’s Huge Eiffel Tower Set Has Citroen Wishing Ami and Oli Were Plastic Bricks as Well

Earlier this week, the world’s favorite maker of tiny plastic bricks that go after unsuspecting feet released the Eiffel Tower set. According to the Danes, we’re talking about the tallest LEGO set ever made, and that's saying something.
Reaching 58 inches (147 cm) high and made of 10,001 pieces, the tower may be impossible to display in an average home, but it’ll probably make a great addition to any company’s lobby, especially the ones over in France, which are probably targeted the most by this impressive piece.
The news of the LEGO tower probably reached Citroen as well, which coincidently has its headquarters very close to the French capital, and must have felt particularly proud. Citroen also has in its portfolio a fair share of weird vehicles, which would make for great LEGO sets. Like, say, the Ami and the Oli.
The Citroen Ami is the tiniest, cutest thing on four wheels presently available, specifically devised for electric “micro-mobility.” It’s been on the market for a while now, and proved quite popular in some places on this Earth. The Oli on the other hand is, for now, just a boxy design study, one that to these eyes resembles a European Hummer.
Probably excited by the LEGO release of the Eiffel Tower set, and seeing how both the Ami and the Oli would not be all that difficult to replicate in LEGO bricks, the carmaker poked today the Danish company with a photo of the two vehicles in the same place, asking “Are you interested in a collaboration @LEGO_Group?”
We’re not sure if LEGO is interested (no reply yet to Citroen’s post), but we can safely say many of us are, especially given how, despite being part of Stellantis, the French brand will probably not reach American shores in the real life any time soon.
Are you interested in a collaboration @LEGO_Group? #CitroënOli #CitroënAmi pic.twitter.com/3bD37g6zlS— Citroën (@Citroen) November 18, 2022