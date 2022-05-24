Citroen Ami UK Pricing Announced, Base Trim Costs £7,695

Named after the front-driven economy car from the '60s and '70s, the Ami that Citroen sells today is an electric quadricycle that makes plenty of sense in Europe’s congested urban centers. Places like London, where the weird-looking model can be had from as little as £7,695 (as in $9,615).
A grand total of three grades are offered: Ami, Ami Pop, and Ami Vibe. Prospective customers are further presented with the My Ami Cargo, an e-mobility solution designed for last-mile deliveries in the urban jungle. Available in one specification, the work-oriented trim is £7,995 ($9,990).
Sold online through a dedicated platform that has already received 2,000 reservations, the Ami and My Ami Cargo both promise 46 miles of driving range under the World Motorcycle Test Cycle. That’s 74 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. The French automaker says that charging to 100 percent should take three hours from a home wallbox or a public charger.
Are there any options to speak of? Well, of course! Citroen has the audacity to charge £400 for the Color Pack, which is available in three flavors: Orange, Blue, or Gray. This extra consists of color-matched wheel trim, decals, storage boxes, bag hook, door capsules, storage net bands, and floor mat accents. The Color Pack further adds a separation net between the driver and passenger footwells, a smartphone cradle, and a connection box that allows users to check the charge status from the MyCitroen mobile app.
As for the standard kit, there’s not much to talk about. In no particular order, highlights include a panoramic glass sunroof, LED exterior lights, a charging port for your mobile device, and a digital speedometer. Regardless of specification, the Ami packs an 8-horsepower electric motor and a 5.5-kWh battery. The curb weight is listed at 485 kilograms (1,069 pounds).
“I’m thrilled that we’re able to announce UK pricing and specs for the Ami and My Ami Cargo,” said Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s Managing Director. “These quadricycles showcase the way Citroen brings innovation, electric mobility, and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport. What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.”
