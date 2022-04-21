Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer Discontinued as Carmaker Ends MPV Era After Nearly 30 Years

MPVs (Multi-Purpose Vehicles), or minivans, as they’re called in the United States, have proven to be very successful in Europe over several decades. These European models tend to be a little bit smaller than what we’re used to seeing in America, yet they perform a similar function.
French carmaker Citroen is no stranger to the MPV lifestyle, having sold almost 4.5 million of these vehicles around the world in a little under 30 years. Their first MPV was the Citroen Evasion, which made its debut back in 1994, followed by the Xsara Picasso in 1999 and the larger C8 in 2002.
It was the Xsara Picasso that stood out most, with its exceptional comfort and modularity. More than 1.76 million units were sold worldwide, between 1999 and 2012.
In 2006, the C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso joined the range, adding convenience tech such as a refrigerated central console, air suspension and quad-zone air conditioning. Citroen sold no fewer than 891,000 C4 Picasso units by 2013, while the smaller C3 Picasso (which came to life in 2009), sold over 650,000 units before being discontinued in 2019.
Then, in 2014, the Grand C4 SpaceTourer was unveiled, featuring a modern design both inside and out – the long windshield and panoramic glass roof made this MPV feel quite airy.
As fate would have it, the Grand C4 SpaceTourer endured as Citroen’s final multi-purpose vehicle to be offered on sale, but all that’s about to change in July of this year, when production for this model will be permanently halted.
The French brand is arguing that changing customer habits and the expansion of its own range, which now includes the new C5 Aircross and C5 X, have led to the demise of the Grand C4 SpaceTourer. Of course, this should come as no surprise, seen as how crossovers have managed much more impressive feats, such as nearly abolishing all sedans in the U.S.
Now, if you absolutely must have a large Citroen people hauler, the carmaker will still sell you the e-Berlingo and the e-SpaceTourer, both of which are fully electric and can accommodate up to nine passengers.
