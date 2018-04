Citroen C4 Spacetourer Gets 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox

HP

They call it the EAT8, a name that reminds us of the 8-speed auto fitted to the Peugeot 308 during its facelift. Most likely, this is the same Aisin-built unit fitted to several other Peugeot and Citroen models, not to mention MINI and BMW. It's not the last word performance, but it does the job fine when front-wheel-drive cars are concerned.What is a Spacetourer? Obviously, just by looking at the photos, you should be able to tell that we're still dealing with the old Citroen C4 Picasso under a name they hope will be more popular. We're not so sure, but at least they picked a decent engine.The EAT8 is matched to PSA's 2.0-liter BlueHDI motor, capable of delivering a whopping 160 horsepower. For the record, you can still buy a 120diesel with a 6-speed automatic at around €3,000 less.Speaking of which, we have to mention that this version of the newly baptized C4will be available starting in May from €33,850 for the 5-seat version or €35,050 for the "Grand" model that is longer and has two extra seats.Citroen boasts that its new EAT8 is 7% more efficient than the old 6-speed. It's also lighter by two whole kilograms and comes standard with a Stop & Start function.The Spacetourer/Picasso is about five years old, and we doubt Citroen will make another one. They did a bit of nip and tuck at the front, but we're still not blown away by the crab-like design of the rear end. Think the French have lost their touch? Let us know with a quick comment.