Citroen C4 Spacetourer Gets 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox

Why did it take such a long time for Europe to figure it out? Minivans need to have automatic gearboxes too, as there are way too many things to think about when your family is with you in an oversized vacation mobile. The 2018 Citroen C4 Spacetourer gets with the trend by adding an 8-speed automatic option.

What is a Spacetourer? Obviously, just by looking at the photos, you should be able to tell that we're still dealing with the old



The EAT8 is matched to PSA's 2.0-liter BlueHDI motor, capable of delivering a whopping 160 horsepower. For the record, you can still buy a 120 HP diesel with a 6-speed automatic at around €3,000 less.



Speaking of which, we have to mention that this version of the newly baptized C4 MPV will be available starting in May from €33,850 for the 5-seat version or €35,050 for the "Grand" model that is longer and has two extra seats.



Citroen boasts that its new EAT8 is 7% more efficient than the old 6-speed. It's also lighter by two whole kilograms and comes standard with a Stop & Start function.



