autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Citroen C4 Spacetourer Gets 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox

7 Apr 2018, 16:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Why did it take such a long time for Europe to figure it out? Minivans need to have automatic gearboxes too, as there are way too many things to think about when your family is with you in an oversized vacation mobile. The 2018 Citroen C4 Spacetourer gets with the trend by adding an 8-speed automatic option.
20 photos
2016 Citroen C4 Picasso and 2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso and 2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso and 2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso2016 Citroen C4 Picasso2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer2016 Citroen SpaceTourer
They call it the EAT8, a name that reminds us of the 8-speed auto fitted to the Peugeot 308 during its facelift. Most likely, this is the same Aisin-built unit fitted to several other Peugeot and Citroen models, not to mention MINI and BMW. It's not the last word performance, but it does the job fine when front-wheel-drive cars are concerned.

What is a Spacetourer? Obviously, just by looking at the photos, you should be able to tell that we're still dealing with the old Citroen C4 Picasso under a name they hope will be more popular. We're not so sure, but at least they picked a decent engine.

The EAT8 is matched to PSA's 2.0-liter BlueHDI motor, capable of delivering a whopping 160 horsepower. For the record, you can still buy a 120 HP diesel with a 6-speed automatic at around €3,000 less.

Speaking of which, we have to mention that this version of the newly baptized C4 MPV will be available starting in May from €33,850 for the 5-seat version or €35,050 for the "Grand" model that is longer and has two extra seats.

Citroen boasts that its new EAT8 is 7% more efficient than the old 6-speed. It's also lighter by two whole kilograms and comes standard with a Stop & Start function.

The Spacetourer/Picasso is about five years old, and we doubt Citroen will make another one. They did a bit of nip and tuck at the front, but we're still not blown away by the crab-like design of the rear end. Think the French have lost their touch? Let us know with a quick comment.
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer Citroen C4 Picasso Citroen MPV
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CITROEN models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVAll CITROEN models  
 
 