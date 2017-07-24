2018 Mitsubishi Expander “Crossover MPV” Has XM Concept Styling

“Next-generation crossover MPV”
is how Mitsubishi
refers to its newcomer, with the official name scheduled to be made public at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2017. Let me repeat that: Mitsubishi is keeping this people hauler’s name secret until August 10!
Despite everything, numerous reports from Japan and Indonesia refer to the crossover MPV
as the Expander. From a visual standpoint, Mitsubishi hasn’t made too many modifications to the exterior design of the XM Concept
shown during last year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.
4,475 millimeters long, 1,750 millimeters wide and with a ride height of 20.5 centimeters, the tentatively named Expander comes with seating for seven as standard. A replacement for both the Freeca and Zinger, the multi-purpose-vehicle hides a 1.5-liter gasoline-fed four-cylinder engine behind the Dynamic Shield front grille. Exclusively available with front-wheel-drive, the Expander comes with a choice of two transmissions: five speeds of the manual variety or a kei car
-inspired four-speed automatic.
The interior is a mélange of straightforward design and ergonomics-oriented layout, the highlight coming in the form of wood detailing on the passenger side of the dashboard and door panels. The steering wheel, if you know your Mitsubishi vehicles well, comes from refreshed Outlander
.
Scheduled to enter production at the Mitsubishi plant in Bekasi, Indonesia
, the Expander is expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2017 from 189 million rupiah. That’s $14,200 based on the current exchange rates, whereas the range-topping configuration is expected to kick off in the ballpark of 246 million rupiah (approximately $18,475).
While Indonesia waits for the Expander to hit dealer showrooms, Europe and the U.S. brace themselves to welcome the Eclipse Cross
. The compact crossover utility vehicle is also due to arrive at dealers this fall.