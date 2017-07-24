autoevolution

2018 Mitsubishi Expander “Crossover MPV” Has XM Concept Styling

24 Jul 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Despite the ongoing trend of multi-purpose vehicles being phased off to make room for crossover utility vehicles, Mitsubishi is keeping its footing in this segment. In fact, the Nissan-owned automaker recently took the wraps off an all-new model. Curiously enough, it doesn’t have a name yet.
4 photos
2018 Mitsubishi Expander crossover MPV2018 Mitsubishi Expander crossover MPV2018 Mitsubishi Expander crossover MPV
“Next-generation crossover MPV” is how Mitsubishi refers to its newcomer, with the official name scheduled to be made public at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2017. Let me repeat that: Mitsubishi is keeping this people hauler’s name secret until August 10!

Despite everything, numerous reports from Japan and Indonesia refer to the crossover MPV as the Expander. From a visual standpoint, Mitsubishi hasn’t made too many modifications to the exterior design of the XM Concept shown during last year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

4,475 millimeters long, 1,750 millimeters wide and with a ride height of 20.5 centimeters, the tentatively named Expander comes with seating for seven as standard. A replacement for both the Freeca and Zinger, the multi-purpose-vehicle hides a 1.5-liter gasoline-fed four-cylinder engine behind the Dynamic Shield front grille. Exclusively available with front-wheel-drive, the Expander comes with a choice of two transmissions: five speeds of the manual variety or a kei car-inspired four-speed automatic.

The interior is a mélange of straightforward design and ergonomics-oriented layout, the highlight coming in the form of wood detailing on the passenger side of the dashboard and door panels. The steering wheel, if you know your Mitsubishi vehicles well, comes from refreshed Outlander.

Scheduled to enter production at the Mitsubishi plant in Bekasi, Indonesia, the Expander is expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2017 from 189 million rupiah. That’s $14,200 based on the current exchange rates, whereas the range-topping configuration is expected to kick off in the ballpark of 246 million rupiah (approximately $18,475).

While Indonesia waits for the Expander to hit dealer showrooms, Europe and the U.S. brace themselves to welcome the Eclipse Cross. The compact crossover utility vehicle is also due to arrive at dealers this fall.
2018 Mitsubishi Expander MPV Mitsubishi Expander crossover Mitsubishi Indonesia
press release
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business