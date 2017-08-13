autoevolution

2018 Mitsubishi Xpander Looks Like It Came From Outer Space

Probably the wackiest MPV of the moment, that’s what the Xpander is. Half people carrier and half crossover, the family hauler made its debut at the 2017 Indonesia International Auto Show, and would you just look at its concept-like physique!
Forget the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey. With the Xpander, Mitsubishi is on a wholly different level as far as exterior styling is concerned. The most dominant detail is the Dynamic Shield front fascia. At the rear, the design of the taillights and tailgate are loosely inspired by the Pajero Sport, a body-on-frame sport utility vehicle riding on the L200 / Triton pickup truck’s platform.

Despite the crossover-like styling influences and 205-millimeter ground clearance, the Xpander is offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive configuration. The business end comes in the form of a 1.5-liter gas-fed inline-4 with 105 PS (104 horsepower) on tap, which is connected to a five-speed stick shift as standard. A four-speed slushbox is also available.

4,475 millimeters long and 1,750 millimeters wide, the all-new MPV can seat as many as seven adults. Customers that would rather use the Xpander to carry stuff instead of people needn’t worry, for the second-row seat folds into the floor in a 60:40 split, whereas the third rod is of the 50:50 variety. And believe it not, the Xpander boasts a mind-boggling 16 bottle holders!

On the subject of pricing, the 2018 Mitsubishi Xpander will go on sale this fall from 189,050,000 rupiah. At current exchange rates, that sum translates to approximately $14,150. That may seem like a steal for the western world, but bear in mind the same can't be said for Indonesia. Over there, the average monthly income stands at 16,191,354 rupiah (approximately $1,210).

"The Mitsubishi Xpander is set to expand MMC's strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle markets further into the booming MPV segments and beyond, throughout the ASEAN region,” said Osamu Masuko, the company’s chief executive officer. “We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers' lives,” he added.
