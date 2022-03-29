Stunning 1990 Citroen XM up for Grabs and Doug DeMuro Is Totally Geeking Out About It

Now this is a real treat! A 1990 Citroen XM, already imported and registered in the United States, which means that all the pesky paperwork is done, so whoever buys it can immediately enjoy it out on the road.
The car is getting auctioned off through Doug DeMuro’s Cars and Bids, with DeMuro himself stating that this “is a really, really, REALLY cool car,” and one that he is proud to offer on his website. But let’s back up a second, because simply calling the XM “cool” is a bit of an understatement.
The Bertone-designed XM stood proudly as Citroen’s flagship model for more than a decade, between 1989 and 2000. It offered amazing tech such as the active electronic management of its hydropneumatic suspension, the option of a 3.0-liter V6 engine, plus loads more.
Then there’s the styling and this just hit me by the way: the XM looks like it belongs in Cyberpunk 2077. I know we say that about a lot of cars that look Cyberpunk-ish, but the XM genuinely looks like it’s from that game.
As far as this one is concerned, it was imported from Belgium last year in September, with just 16,100 km on the clock, which is about 10,000 miles.
In terms of specs, it comes with 15-inch wheels, plastic hubcaps, that previously mentioned hydropneumatic suspension, rear spoiler, cloth upholstery, split-folding rear seats, power-operated windows and locks, a cassette player and an aftermarket alarm system installed by the selling dealer.
By the way, that upholstery looks pristine, and the seats are tremendously comfortable – you can tell just by looking at them, although some of you perhaps know from experience, in which case, consider yourself lucky.
As for performance, this Citroen XM is powered by a 2.0-liter fuel-injected four-cylinder gasoline engine, factory rated at 130 hp and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the front wheels (yes, it’s FWD) via a five-speed manual gearbox. In a straight line, it will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in about 11.5 seconds, before maxing out at 127 mph (205 kph).
