Abandoned Property Hides Massive Collection of Classic Cars, Including a Helicopter

When talking about abandoned cars, we usually think about junkyards. Because that's where owners usually take their derelict vehicles when they want to get rid of them. But quite a few vehicles also spend their retirement years on abandoned properties. Like this one in Britain.
Documented by "The Bearded Explorer," this place is quite huge. It includes an abandoned house, a massive field, and quite a few buildings that seem to have operated as a repair shop. And most of them house rare classic cars and motorcycles.
Since it's located in the U.K., you won't see any American classics here. However, the video below reveals that no fewer than three classic Lotus sports cars are rotting away in here, starting with an Eclat. Produced from 1975 to 1982, it was a fastback version of the more familiar Elite. The Eclat was sold in the U.S. as the Sprint.
Buried deep in a big pile of branches, the Eclat looks like it could be saved, but it's tough to tell with all that vegetation around it. The white Elite found nearby appears to be in similar condition, but the first-gen Europa parked behind it is long gone, having trees growing out of its rear.
The fact that these Lotuses are parked outside doesn't help their sorry condition either, but I have a feeling they won't be retrieved for restoration anytime soon.
A few more cars are hidden in the building scattered around the property, including a pair of Saabs and a couple of Citroen 2CVs. But by far the most spectacular discovery here is the small helicopter parked alongside these cars.
Like everything else here, it's been abandoned for quite a few decades and it will probably need a whole lot of work to catch air again. Not a fan of helicopters? Well, then you should be on the lookout for classic motorcycles that have been abandoned here. I think there are at least ten of them, including Yamahas and Hondas.
Whoever owns this place also left a couple of camper trailers, a fuel tanker, and a really old Unimog behind. The latter is in really bad shape, but it appears to be a 1950s or 1960s model, which makes it quite rare.
But that's not all. You'll also see an old Volkswagen Beetle, a couple of Fiat Unos, and an Alfa Romeo GTV. Yup, someone actually left a GTV behind. I know these Alfas aren't extremely rare, but they're downright beautiful and it's a shame to see one waiting to rust away in an abandoned building.
Finally, there's another room with loads of car parts. Perhaps the remains of a repair shop. And interestingly enough, it includes a V8 engine that looks big enough to have come from an American car. One that's no longer here. Check out this incredible place in the video below.
