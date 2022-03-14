1970 Plymouth Satellite Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Comes Back to Life After 40 Years

More on this:

1 1966 Plymouth Satellite Is the Perfect Sleeper, Hides Hemi V8 Under the Hood

2 1972 Plymouth "Electrollite" Mixes the Best of Two Worlds for the Perfect Daily

3 Forgotten 1968 Plymouth Satellite Comes Out of Storage, Goes Drag Racing

4 Tesla-Powered 1972 Plymouth Satellite Flexes Ludicrous Electric Muscle

5 Seattle Villains Beware: There’s a Plymouth Satellite on Patrol