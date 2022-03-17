Massive Junkyard Is Home to 10,000 Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

Back in 2021, we showed you a cool virtual tour of Old Car City USA in White, Georgia. Home to more than 4,000 vehicles, it's described by its owner as the "world's largest known classic car junkyard." But it's not, because this salvage yard in Minnesota has more than 10,000 cars to brag about.
Documented by YouTube's "Classic Car & Muscle Car," this junkyard is by far the most spectacular I've seen so far. And it's not just massive. It includes every single automotive decade from the 1920s to the 1970s (with all the cool nameplates) and it's amazingly well organized.
I'm pretty sure the footage below doesn't cover everything, but based on what I'm seeing in the 15-minute video, whoever owns this place is nuts about keeping things clean and tidy. There are rows and rows of cars, each group based on either model years, nameplates, or marques.
As you might have already guessed, the place is packed with iconic American classics, including Chevy Tri-Fives and Impalas, Ford Fairlanes, Jeep Wagoneers, and Pontiac Starchiefs. They're way too many to mention, so let's just say no matter what nameplate you're obsessed with, you'll find it in this junkyard. And yes, the property is loaded with pickup trucks.
But unlike most junkyards out there, it also includes a massive collection of pre-WWII vehicles. And I'm not just talking about Fords and Chevrolets. I've seen Dodges and Plymouths, as well as an impressive number of Packards. And there's at least one big row of cars dating back to the 1920s.
If you're into defunct marques, Packard isn't the only one. This place is Nash heaven too, as it includes quite a few Ramblers and Ambassadors. Are you a fan of Hudson? You'll spot a few of them as well, including the iconic Hornet, including the high-desirable two-door examples. I also spotted a few Kaiser Manhattans, cars that you don't see on public roads very often nowadays.
I mentioned Wagoneers earlier, but this junkyard is also home to much older Jeeps from the Willys and Kaiser eras. I'm talking about the Truck and the Station Wagon, both introduced in the mid-1940s and produced until the mid-1960s.
But as I said, there are way too many cars to mention here, so go ahead and take a virtual tour by pressing the play button below. If you could take one of these cars home to restore it, which one would it be? Let me know in the comments.
