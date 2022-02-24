FBI Arrest Man Over Ultra-Rare 1-of-16 1938 Talbot Lago Stolen in Milwaukee 19-Years Ago

One of the worst things that could happen to a classic car collector is to have their prized possession stolen or, worse, crashed. Well, that’s what happened to a Milwaukee man 19-years ago, when a professional outfit stole his rare 1-of-16 1938 Talbot Lago “Teardrop.” FBI has arrested Christopher Gardner in Switzerland, and accused him of stealing the ultra-rare classic.
The 1938 Talbot Lago ‘Goutte D Eau, that translates to Teardrop, is a striking piece of automotive art. It is often considered one of the most beautiful cars ever designed. It’s a marvel of classic cars worldwide, often winning the best-in-class category at various events. Under the hood, this ultra-rate classic has a 4-liter straight-six cranking out 140 HP, a substantial amount in its hay day.
According to Joe Ford, a classic car collector and dealer, the Milwaukee man bought the rare classic in 1967, and stored it in his plastic factory near Hamilton and Marshal. He kept the car for 31-years before a professional outfit of thieves made away with it in 2001, WISN 12 news reported.
They loaded the 1938 Talbot Lago into a boxcar and smuggled it out of the country in pieces. Ford believes the crooks repainted the car to change its appearance.
According to the FBI, Gardner shipped the classic to Europe in 2006 before restoring it in France.
An Illinois buyer purchased the rare classic from Gardner in 2015 for $7.6 million, but failed to check the records if it was a stolen car. The FBI estimates the car is worth at least $10 million today. Last summer, Gardner was in the custody of authorities in Italy but fled after placing him on house arrest.
Ford is looking forward to getting the car back. Since the original owner of the classic died in 2005, he’s teamed up with the family and hopes to get the prized classic back.
FBI says Gardner faces extradition to Milwaukee concerning the offense. However, they are still waiting for details of his arrest and detention. Until then, the accused remains classified as ‘wanted.‘
