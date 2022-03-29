Rare, Pristine 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Oddly Fails to Sell

Built for the 1964 model year in just 100 units, the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt is arguably one of the rarest and most desirable muscle cars from the era. These cars are known to fetch well beyond $200,000 at public auctions, but strangely enough, this vintage-liveried example failed to sell.
Auctioned off via Bring a Trailer, the finely restored Thunderbolt attracted a lot of interest and several bidders. But when the hammer fell, the $210,000 price was below the seller's reserved sticker, so the Thunderbolt will remain with the current owner.
It's a surprising outcome given how much attention these drag-prepped cars have been getting in recent years. They've been going for more than $200,000 a pop since the mid-2010s and we've already seen a couple of Thunderbolts exceed that mark in early 2022.
An example still sporting its original white paint changed hands for $231,000, while the iconic burgundy car raced by Phil Bonner found a new home for a whopping $286,000.
This T-bolt, number 17 of 100 built, doesn't have any drag racing heritage to brag about, but it's a fully documented car that was delivered new to Vel's Ford of Torrance, California. It still sports its numbers-matching, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Top-Oiler V8, but the original three-speed automatic gearbox was replaced with a four-speed, top-loader manual.
The car has been refurbished in recent years and looks stunning inside and out. It's obviously finished in white and features beige vinyl upholstery, like most Thunderbolts out there. Making things that much more interesting, it also boasts a reproduction vintage drag racing livery.
Now some enthusiasts might argue that the lack of an original gearbox might be the reason why this Thunderbolt failed to sell, but that's not necessarily an issue. This Thunderbolt wasn't the first to have its automatic transmission ditched for a four-speed manual. Phil Bonner did the same with his Thunderbolt, which was also repainted burgundy in the process. That car sold for a whopping $286,000.
And just like Bonner's Thunderbolt, this Ford was also raced at the drag strip back in the day. It's all documented by the owner.
With classic muscle car prices having gone up like crazy in recent years, it's almost shocking that this Thunderbolt isn't revving its V8 with a new owner inside. But I have a feeling it will eventually change hands for more than $210,000 by the end of 2022.
A limited-edition, factory experimental drag-ready version of the Ford Fairlane, the Thunderbolt was produced during the 1964 model year only.
Powered by a V8 underrated at 425 horsepower (actual power may be close to 600 horses), the Thunderbolt was notably lighter than the Fairlane. The car helped Ford win the NHRA Super Stock championship in 1964.
Because many cars were crashed at the drag strip, only 60 of the 100 units built are still known to exist.
