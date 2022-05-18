Special Edition Citroen C3 ELLE Lands With Two-Tone Exterior and Matte Silver Blue Accents

Citroen has once again collaborated with lifestyle magazine ELLE, this time for the creation of a new C3 ELLE specification, inspired by trends that are generally popular among C3 buyers. The two brands had worked together before back in 2018, resulting in the introduction of a C3 edition that sold over 9,000 units worldwide.
This relationship between Citroen and ELLE (two iconic French brands) stems from a common understanding of female fashion, well-being and societal issues, hence the wide range of customization options for the new trim level.
The new Citroen C3 ELLE boasts a two-tone exterior as standard, with buyers able to choose between two roof colors (white or black), as a reference to the ELLE logo. Meanwhile, body colors include Soft Sand, Polar White, Cumulus Gray, Platinum Gray and Perla Nera Black. There’s also a new Matt Silver Blue Color Pack available, offering a deep glacier blue tone with a metallic sheen.
Other noteworthy details include the 17-inch Vector diamond-cut alloy wheels and the tinted rear windows, both standard.
In order to show that it is a special edition trim, Citroen added the ELLE brand signature (Since 1945 & forever) across various elements of the vehicle, both outside and inside the cabin.
Speaking of the interior, highlights include the Light Prussian Gray Advanced Comfort seats, Wind Gray Alcantara accents (like on the dashboard trim), ELLE monogram and plenty more. Furthermore, you get a reversing camera, a leather steering wheel and a chrome surround for the digital instrument panel, all at no extra cost.
The new Citroen C3 ELLE, set to arrive in UK dealerships this August, is powered by either a 1.2-liter PureTech 83 gasoline engine with a six-speed manual gearbox or a 1.2-liter PureTech 110 gasoline unit, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
“ELLE and Citroen have once again created a modern combination with plenty of style for C3. The pastel blue of the new Matt Silver Blue Color Pack adorning C3 ELLE both outside and inside embodies the gentle renewal of spring,” said Citroen's head of Colors and Materials, Muriel Prodault.
“This color is totally in keeping with the current trend, particularly in ready-to-wear fashion. Its metallic highlights in the passenger compartment bring freshness and light, contrasting with the Alcantara of the seats and the dashboard, the leather steering wheel and tinted windows, recreating a cozy feeling in the passenger compartment to feel as comfortable as in your living room.”
The new Citroen C3 ELLE boasts a two-tone exterior as standard, with buyers able to choose between two roof colors (white or black), as a reference to the ELLE logo. Meanwhile, body colors include Soft Sand, Polar White, Cumulus Gray, Platinum Gray and Perla Nera Black. There’s also a new Matt Silver Blue Color Pack available, offering a deep glacier blue tone with a metallic sheen.
Other noteworthy details include the 17-inch Vector diamond-cut alloy wheels and the tinted rear windows, both standard.
In order to show that it is a special edition trim, Citroen added the ELLE brand signature (Since 1945 & forever) across various elements of the vehicle, both outside and inside the cabin.
Speaking of the interior, highlights include the Light Prussian Gray Advanced Comfort seats, Wind Gray Alcantara accents (like on the dashboard trim), ELLE monogram and plenty more. Furthermore, you get a reversing camera, a leather steering wheel and a chrome surround for the digital instrument panel, all at no extra cost.
The new Citroen C3 ELLE, set to arrive in UK dealerships this August, is powered by either a 1.2-liter PureTech 83 gasoline engine with a six-speed manual gearbox or a 1.2-liter PureTech 110 gasoline unit, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
“ELLE and Citroen have once again created a modern combination with plenty of style for C3. The pastel blue of the new Matt Silver Blue Color Pack adorning C3 ELLE both outside and inside embodies the gentle renewal of spring,” said Citroen's head of Colors and Materials, Muriel Prodault.
“This color is totally in keeping with the current trend, particularly in ready-to-wear fashion. Its metallic highlights in the passenger compartment bring freshness and light, contrasting with the Alcantara of the seats and the dashboard, the leather steering wheel and tinted windows, recreating a cozy feeling in the passenger compartment to feel as comfortable as in your living room.”