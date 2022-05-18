Abandoned Junkyard Taken Over by Nature Is Packed With Rare Gems

A junkyard is a sad place for any car lover. But if you think seeing hundreds of derelict cars in one place is bad, you need to think again. Because while an operating junkyard allows vehicles to be saved, an abandoned one will definitely drive them into the ground.
This British scrapyard is proof that once abandoned, the classic cars retired on it will be destroyed by the elements beyond recognition. There's no info as to where this place is located in the U.K., but it's probably been abandoned for decades.
The vehicles are incredibly mossy, their wheels have sunken into the ground, and most of them have literally fallen apart due to rot. Heck, some cars are even buried completely under leaves and branches, which makes them hard to identify.
Junkyards like this rarely include very expensive and desirable classics, but this one is home to a few cars that are hard to find on public roads in 2022. If you're into British automobiles, you'll spot quite a few gems.
Hidden among lots of Ford Escorts, Morris Minors, and Rover P6s, there's a Thames van. If you're not familiar with the nameplate, it was actually a line of commercial vehicles produced by Ford U.K. back in the day.
It was introduced in 1947 and early trucks can fetch up to $80,000 at public auctions. Hauler production ended in 1965 with the Trader. The one that shows up at the 15-minute mark is a 400E van. It was built from 1957 to 1965 when it was replaced by the more iconic Ford Transit.
Then we have a Rickman Ranger, a small SUV produced by the Rickman brothers, who made motorcycles in the 1960s. Sold as a kit car with a fiberglass body, the Ranger was based on the Ford Escort and looked similar to the second-generation Suzuki Jimny. Some 1,000 kits were sold in the 1980s.
I also spotted a Morris Minor Traveller and an old Mini Clubman Estate, as well as no fewer than three first-generation Fiat 500s. An early Moris Minor with a split windshield is also rotting away in this junkyard.
Other European gems that you don't get to see every day include an early Renault 5 and a Citroen Dyane, the successor to the iconic 2CV. There's also a Ford Zodiac, the luxury version of the company's Zephyr sedan. The latter was Ford's largest offering in Europe from 1950 to 1972.
An Austin Gipsy was also abandoned here at some point. Produced from 1958 to 1968 as a rival for the Land Rover Series II, it was aimed at both the civilian and military markets.
But none of the cars above are as intriguing as the Lancia Fulvia that shows up at the 17-minute mark. I'm surprised to see that someone abandoned such a beautiful car in the junkyard, especially since it's a rare coupe version. Unfortunately, the car is wrecked beyond repair, to the point where it needs a closer look to be identified as a Fulvia.
This place is sad and fascinating at the same time, so hit the play button below to enjoy the full walkaround provided by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer."
