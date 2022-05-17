Abandoned 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Shows the Ugly Face of Humanity

1979 was simply the best year in the history of the first-gen Firebird, with the production getting close to 211,500 units.
This was up from some 187,000 cars the year before, and the one to thank for the massive jump was none other than the Trans Am.
While in 1978 Pontiac built approximately 93,000 Trans Ams, the next year brought an increase to over 117,000 cars, with the production of the other models in the Firebird lineup remaining pretty much the same.
In other words, the Trans Am was the superstar this year, though this wasn’t necessarily a surprise given that in 1979 the car celebrated its 10th anniversary.
One of these fast-selling Trans Ams is now fighting for a chance to get back on the road, but at a quick inspection, such a dream is ambitious, to say the least. The car comes in what appears to be a very rough condition, most likely after being abandoned for way too long.
While the folks over at Classic Cars of SC (classiccarsofsc on eBay) have provided very limited info on this Trans Am, what we do know is that the engine and the transmission are no longer in the car. And based on the photos, plenty of other parts are missing as well, including the seats, the steering wheel, and so on.
Most likely, this 1979 Pontiac served as a donor for another Trans Am, and this is probably how it ended up completely abandoned with very slim chances of ever getting back on the road.
While it’s hard to tell if the car can still be saved without an in-person inspection, the pricing tag seems to suggest it’s still a solid restoration candidate. Coming with some extra parts inside the cabin and supposed to be nothing more than a roller, this Trans Am can be yours today for $4,000.
