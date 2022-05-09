This 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Proves Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Own a Car

Everybody knows what rust does to a car, and this is the reason classic cars shouldn’t by any means be parked under the clear sky.
And yet, some people treat these legends with utmost ignorance, so not only do they end up sitting in awful condition, but they do it for decades.
At the end of the day, all this crudeness leads to just one thing: rust. A lot of it.
The Trans Am that you see here is just the living proof that some people not only don’t deserve to have a car, but they shouldn’t even be allowed to buy one.
This 1970 Pontiac was purchased by eBay user isoldmyz69, probably with the intention of restoring it, but it’s pretty clear that such a project requires more work than 99 percent of the people out there are willing to do anyway.
This Trans Am needs absolutely everything, and maybe the only good news is that the original trim tag and the VIN are still intact. Other than that, this Trans Am is nothing but a huge pile of rusty metal that isn’t by any means aimed at the faint of heart.
It needs a super-hero to bring it back to the road, and even its seller admits it’s the roughest Trans Am on the planet.
But at the same time, they also claim to be the cheapest, though, on the other hand, this Trans Am costs more than you actually expect. That’s right, despite the rough condition, this 1970 Pontiac still doesn’t sell cheap, as the seller hopes to get no more, no less than $5,500 for it. Some other offers, however, might also be accepted.
Right now, the vehicle is “parked” in New Jersey, so most likely, it has already been pulled from the forest where it’s been previously abandoned.
