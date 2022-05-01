1978 Pontiac Trans Am Left to Rot on Private Property Deserves a Better Fate

More on this:

1 Pontiac “Trans Camino” Feels Just a Little Off, Exactly Like a Hot Tub Time Machine

2 Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am Feels Like a Perfect CGI Match for Torque Drift 2

3 ProCharged Trans Am Drags Old GTO, Viper, 2JZ Turbo Scion FR-S, It's Not Even Close

4 CGI Pontiac Trans Am Pickup Shows a Bandit Firebird Truck That Sadly Never Was

5 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Rotting Away in a Yard Won’t Give Up Without a Fight