1978 Pontiac Trans Am Left to Rot on Private Property Deserves a Better Fate

The 1978 Firebird brought us more Trans Ams, as this particular version eventually became the big star of the show for this model year.
The total Firebird production came down to over 187,000 units, and out of them, approximately 32,600 rolled off the assembly lines as base Firebirds. On the other hand, the Esprit accounted for close to 37,000 units, whereas the Formula output included 24,350 units.
The Trans Am, however, surpassed 93,300 cars, out of which 80,600 were fitted with an automatic transmission.
When it comes to engines, the L78 400 was the most popular choice, while the rarest kid on the block in 1978 was the Trans Am Black SE (also known as Y84) with the same engine and paired with a manual gearbox.
One of these 1978 Trans Ams is right here, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear it doesn’t come in a condition that makes it a head-turner. If anything, it looks like the vehicle has been sitting for a very long time, and as a result, you should expect plenty of metal issues. eBay seller tprjvb2988 doesn’t elaborate on this front, but there’s a good chance the car requires floor work, especially because this is typically the area that’s first invaded by rust.
Surprisingly, however, the engine still starts and runs, which is kind of big news for someone planning a full restoration. The vehicle is also said to be nearly complete, but no further details have been provided, so you’ll have to figure this out on your own, preferably with a visual inspection.
This Trans Am is parked in Hyde Park, New York.
As for the price, the bidding starts at $5,000, but so far, nobody has entered the race to buy the Pontiac. There’s no reserve in place, so whoever sends the top bid can take the car home.
