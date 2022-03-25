1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Rotting Away in a Yard Won’t Give Up Without a Fight

The Firebird continues to be one very sought-after model for people in the restoration business, especially because these cars make for excellent daily drivers, especially if upgraded engines are installed as part of the overhaul.
This Trans Am seems to be precisely aiming for just a project, as the car is now sitting in someone’s yard waiting for an eBay auction to end and find a new home.
The car comes with very few details, so we’ll have to do some detective work to figure out if it’s worth buying or not.
First and foremost, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this Trans Am comes in a rough shape. In other words, you should be ready for some serious metalwork, especially as the car seems to exhibit some rust, especially on the floor panels.
This isn’t necessarily a surprise. This Trans Am has most likely been sitting for a long time in that yard, and more often than not, this means the floor panels and the trunk are among the first parts to fall victim to the invasion of rust.
Some parts are also missing, but an in-person inspection is the recommended option if you want to better determine the condition of everything in the car.
According to the VIN, this is a 1976 Trans Am born in Ohio and originally fitted with a Pontiac 400 (6.5-liter) 4-barrel engine. But while a Pontiac 400 engine continues to be in the car, it was donated by a 1974 model, and its current condition is unknown.
Listed online as part of a no-reserve auction started by eBay seller bjr_620, this Trans Am could go quite cheap, though its rough condition makes it a tough sell. The bidding starts at $2,500.
