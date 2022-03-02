1979 Pontiac Trans Am Flexes Surprising Looks, Zero Rust, Perfect Floors

The production of the Firebird increased substantially for the model year 1979, and as a result, the popularity of the Trans Am itself also skyrocketed.
Pontiac therefore manufactured more than 117,000 Trans Ams in 1979, up from a little over 93,000 units the previous year. Unfortunately for the GM brand, the party didn’t last long, as the figures dropped to approximately 50,000 Trans Ams in 1980.
But getting back to the 1979 model, the Trans Am continues to be a sought-after model, especially when coming in unrestored condition.
While it’s hard to tell just how many modifications this Trans Am received throughout its life, the car clearly comes in very good condition. eBay seller shaneryan13 says their Pontiac has never been in Buffalo winter, so in other words, it has always been stored just the way it deserves to be stored.
Powered by the 403 Oldsmobile engine, this Trans Am comes with air conditioning and power windows, though, on the other hand, it has many other solid selling points. For example, the paint looks very good, and so does the interior, albeit it’s unclear if any resto job has ever been done.
The 1979 Trans Am production included close to 48,500 units equipped with the same engine, as this was the most popular configuration for this model year. The rarest was the SE 301, and while this Trans Am also comes with SE stripes, they aren’t original.
The very good condition of this Trans Am has caught the attention of plenty of people online, and this is the reason the auction has already received more than 30 bids. However, the top bid of $28,100 isn’t enough to unlock the reserve, so interested buyers must do better in the remaining one day to make sure they can drive the car home.
No information has been provided on the value of the reserve.
But getting back to the 1979 model, the Trans Am continues to be a sought-after model, especially when coming in unrestored condition.
While it’s hard to tell just how many modifications this Trans Am received throughout its life, the car clearly comes in very good condition. eBay seller shaneryan13 says their Pontiac has never been in Buffalo winter, so in other words, it has always been stored just the way it deserves to be stored.
Powered by the 403 Oldsmobile engine, this Trans Am comes with air conditioning and power windows, though, on the other hand, it has many other solid selling points. For example, the paint looks very good, and so does the interior, albeit it’s unclear if any resto job has ever been done.
The 1979 Trans Am production included close to 48,500 units equipped with the same engine, as this was the most popular configuration for this model year. The rarest was the SE 301, and while this Trans Am also comes with SE stripes, they aren’t original.
The very good condition of this Trans Am has caught the attention of plenty of people online, and this is the reason the auction has already received more than 30 bids. However, the top bid of $28,100 isn’t enough to unlock the reserve, so interested buyers must do better in the remaining one day to make sure they can drive the car home.
No information has been provided on the value of the reserve.