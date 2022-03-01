1980 Pontiac Trans Am Is a Time Capsule That Somehow Ended Up on the Side of the Road

The popularity of the Trans Am was on the rise in the early ‘80s, and out of the over 107,000 Firebirds that got to see the daylight, close to 51,000 of them were part of this select group.
When it comes to the Trans Am itself, the coupe model accounted for the lion’s share with more than 22,200 units, followed by the T-top with approximately 17,700 cars. The rarest kid on the block for this model year was the Trans Am Black SE coupe, whose production counted only close to 190 units.
The Trans Am we’re highlighting today is one impressive survivor that spent many years simply sitting on the side of the road. And despite this challenging period, the overall condition of the car isn’t as bad as you’d expect it to be, with only minor TLC apparently required.
eBay seller j-taa1993 says the rust isn’t by any means a major concern, so if someone is planning to bring it back to a mint condition, dealing with the minor metal issues should be the top priority.
Now let’s move to what’s hiding under the hood. In charge of putting the wheels in motion was (and still is) a 301 (4.9-liter) 4-barrel V8 that’s still working properly with no major issue. The owner explains some minor tweaks would be required, but other than that, the engine starts right up every time, and it sounds great.
Parked many years ago by the previous owner who got sick and couldn’t take care of the Trans Am properly, the Pontiac is now listed for auction on eBay. And best of all, the auction comes without a reserve, so whoever sends the top bid can take the car home.
With only a few minutes left until the bidding war comes to an end, the highest offer is a little over $8,000, so fingers crossed to see this Trans Am back on the road as soon as possible.
