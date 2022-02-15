1970 Dodge Challenger T/A Looks Stunning in B5 Blue, It's a Rare "Mr. Norm's" Car

Introduced in 1970, the Dodge Challenger arrived a bit late to the muscle car party. But needless to say, it was more than prepared to take on the competition.
Much like Ford did with the Mustang and Chevy did with the Camaro, Dodge offered the Challenger with a selection of high-power V8s. The 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) Magnum delivered up to 335 horsepower, while the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six Pack came with 390 horses on tap.
Finally, the range-topping 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi took the Challenger into the 400-horsepower territory. Rated at 425 horses, the Hemi was one of the most powerful V8 engines available in 1970.
On top of that, Dodge took the Challenger racing in the SSCA Trans-Am Series in its maiden year, a move that spawned the limited-series T/A model.
Designed as a homologation car for the series, it came with the smaller 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8, the engine used by the race-spec Challenger. But while the race car was fitted with a destroked 340, the street coupe, which didn't have to meet Trans Am restrictions, got a trio of two-barrel carburetors and an aluminum intake manifold.
The upgrade gave birth to the 340 Six Pack. Rated at 290 horsepower, 15 horses more than the four-barrel version, the Six Pack was offered in the Challenger T/A only. Yes, it was nowhere near as powerful as the Hemi, but the 340 Six Pack turned the T/A into a solid competitor for the Ford Mustang Boss 302 and Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.
Plymouth developed a similar car based on the Barracuda, called the AAR.
At 2,399 units built, the T/A isn't the rarest 1970 Challenger. Hemi- and 440-equipped Challengers are harder to find at 356 and 2,035 examples, respectively. However, finding a T/A in excellent condition in 2022 is a rare event since most of these cars were modified, raced, crashed, or even abandoned in junkyards.
This B5 Blue example is one of the finest out there. It's been with the same owner since 1983. And not only he restored the car himself, but also kept it as original as possible. Down to the Grand Spaulding Dodge decals on the rear spoiler and quarter windows.
Yup, this T/A is an authentic "Mr. Norm's" muscle car, which means it was sold through the Grand Spaulding Dodge dealership in Chicago. Established in 1962 and co-owned by Norm Kraus, Grand Spaulding became the biggest Dodge dealership in the U.S. thanks to its focus on high performance.
In other words, Grand Spaulding was for Dodge what Yenko was for General Motors. Mr. Norm sold dealer-upgraded Chargers, Challengers, and Super Bees, but also built a high-performance Dart in the late 1960s.
There are no records as to how many T/As were sold via Grand Spaulding, but since this Challenger is equipped with an automatic transmission, it's one of 1,410 units. The other 989 examples left the factory with manual gearboxes. And while it might not be the only "Mr. Norm's" Challenger T/A out there, it's the finest I've seen so far.
And not only does it looks gorgeous in B5 Blue, especially when combined with the matte black accents, but the 340 V8 sounds gorgeous through the side-exiting exhaust pipes. Making things that much better, the owner drives it regularly, so it's not just a garage queen. Check it out in the video below.
