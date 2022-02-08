All-Original 1974 Dodge Challenger Rallye Is So Awesome Even the Rust Looks Cool

1974 wasn’t the best year for the Challenger, that’s for sure. As the last year of the first-generation series, the 1974 Challenger was originally believed to be the final year of this nameplate as a whole.
The Challenger, however, received a second chance only four years later, and now everybody knows this proved to be a fantastic idea for the future of the car, as it became one of the most iconic Dodge models ever released.
The engine lineup included two major choices for Challenger buyers in 1974.
First of all, it was the base 318 (5.2-liter), which according to the official numbers, was able to develop 150 horsepower. Second of all, Dodge also offered the more powerful 360 (5.9-liter) four-barrel, this time with 245 horsepower.
The Challenger Rallye we have here is still fitted with the original 360 under the hood, and what’s more, the engine still starts and runs.
eBay seller silva_84 says the car has always been properly taken care of, though on the other hand, the rust on the body seems to be telling a different story.
However, the patina on this Challenger makes the car overall looks really cool, though it goes without saying a collector would want the rust to go away and make room for a shiny, like-new condition.
The matching-numbers Challenger is fitted with a 727 automatic transmission, and the seller explains the rust has also invaded several other parts, including the floors. Some documentation, including the original bill of purchase, is still available, and so is a title.
Sold with a reserve as part of an eBay auction, this Challenger has unsurprisingly caught the attention of many people online. However, the $3,500 top bid doesn’t seem to be high enough to trigger the reserve, so it remains to be seen if someone ends up paying the right price to be able to take the Challenger back home.
