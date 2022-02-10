This 1969 Camaro Comes With a Story, Two Hoods, Two Engines, and Little Rust

Some say that the best project cars are those almost completed, where the vehicle is in running order and can shake the ground with their engine music, such as this 1969 Camaro.
1969 was the last production year for the first generation of the Camaro. A car built by General Motors to compete in the pony-car segment. But the gorgeous coupe was more than that and managed to enter into the muscle car arena, where it made a good impression.
Even today, a '69 Camaro Z/28 sells for big money. Its coke-bottle rear fenders design is considered as attractive as it was more than 50 years ago. Moreover, not too many Camaros wore the Azure Turquoise color. For this one, the paint was refreshed under previous ownership. The seller also added the color-matching original hood in the package, while the car sports the cowl induction version.
The story of this car is that it was a daily driver until 1980 when it traded hands. The second owner restored the vehicle and gave it a stroked 406 ci engine. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer, and the car became the project that kept its minds away from the illness. A few months after the new powerplant was under the hood, the owner passed away. But the car was almost completed. There is some surface rust in the trunk and some under the bodywork. It's not flawless, but it is not that hard to fix either.
Inside, the cabin features black-vinyl bucket seats at the front and a few upgrades. While the added round gauges under the center console are not the best-looking on the market, they do work. Also, the instrument cluster is in working condition, and the odometer shows 65k miles, but total mileage is unknown. Among other convenience features, this Camaro sports power steering, and there are no reported leaks from it.
The seller, who goes by the name FlightRisk, was also the car's caretaker and knows everything about it. He bought the car in 2010 and drove it for around 1,250 miles (2,011 km), enjoying the three-speed automatic gearbox. The positronic limited-slip differential with 3.55:1 gearing helps with the bigger engine upgrade.
Sure, this is not a complete matching numbers vehicle. Still, since the original engine is included in the sale, it is even better. Moreover, that 327 V8 was rebuilt, and it is now ready to be installed if the new owner wishes to. Last but not least, the price of this blue Camaro is a mere $42,500, but the seller also activated the "make an offer" button. After fixing the rust, replacing the ugly aftermarket CD player, and hiding the horrid yet completely functional speakers, this care might get closer to the six-digit price area. The car is located in Phoenixville, PA if you want to see it live.
