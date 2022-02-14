2022 Chevrolet Camaro Is Once Again Available With the Shock and Steel Package

The Shock and Steel package is one of the two special editions that were available for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, the other one being the Redline Edition. Nevertheless, Chevrolet decided to strip the Shock and Steel packages, as well as other options for the muscle car. Now, It appears the coveted package is once again available to order in a move to increase Camaro appeal.
The Chevrolet Camaro was bleeding market share to rival muscle cars Ford Mustang and especially Dodge Challenger throughout 2021. This owed to repeated production stops, but also to shortages that forced Chevrolet to take away many packages and features from the Camaro’s catalog. Among them, we count the Shock and Steel package, tagged with the RPO code “B2E,” that was not available anymore starting with October 2021.
The Shock and Steel package was available on 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS trim levels, including both the Coupe and Convertible body styles, with a price of $2,995. The package includes several design features, starting with 20-inch aluminum wheels, Brembo four-piston front performance brakes with yellow-painted calipers, various carbon fiber inserts, and a rear stanchion spoiler (only on the 2LT and 3LT trims).
According to GM Authority, Chevrolet is again offering the possibility to configure the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro with the Shock and Steel package. This can be ordered in four exterior colors, namely Rapid Blue, Black, Satin Steel Metallic, and Summit White. There is only one interior color available and that is Jet Black.
The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is the seventh model year of the sixth generation nameplate and came with some modifications that mostly consisted of the deletion of many design options from the 2021 model year. Engine options include the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four LTG, the naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6 LGX, the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT1, and the supercharged 6.2L V8 LT4.
