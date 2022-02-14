No Matching Number but Eager To Rumble Red Chevelle Malibu Is Looking for a New Owner

There's no point in keeping a '67 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe with its original setup if it was powered by an inline-six and was painted in Butternut-Yellow, such as this example that received a complete makeover, including a better engine, transmission, and new color.
Back in '67, the first generation of the Chevelle was on its final production year, and the GM execs were already planning the launch of the second generation for this successful car. However, there was still high demand on the market, and it was available with various engines, ranging from the 230 Turbo-Thrift up to the 327 Turbo-Fire V8. But the Sport Coupe bodywork begged for some serious power under the hood, and the inline-six versions were not even close.
Maybe red is not the best color for a muscle car, but you have to admit that this car is a beauty despite some minor dings and scratches. Its 15" Center Line chromed wheels shod with white-lettering tires are a perfect match for the vehicle. In 1967, the Chevelle featured that coke-bottle design carried over also on the first-gen Camaro. Also, at the rear, the car sports the reversing lights integrated into the chromed bumper.
When the car was refreshed, the interior received an upgrade as well. Thus, the black seats with vinyl sides and cloth centers are embroidered with the red bow-tie logo. A big Equus tachometer is installed in front of the driver, while a few extra gauges are installed under the dashboard. A modern CD stereo found its place under the vents' sliders. Yet, we cannot observe that whoever made the modification left the original radio in place. It looks better this way. A B&M shifter adorns the automatic transmission lever that.
Under previous ownership, this Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe received a 350 V8 heart. The engine itself underwent modifications, including an Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold, Holley valve cover, and an aluminum radiator with dual fans. Just to make things better, it paired it with a Turbo 400 (THM400) automatic gearbox. To complete the drivetrain, they added a ten-bolt rear axle.
The car is posted on the Bring a Trailer website by the Alwisco seller on behalf of his brother, and this beauty comes with a clean California title. Yes, the underbody might not be spotless, but it's nothing nasty. There are some scratches, but nothing difficult to fix. If you want to see this car live, you should go to Pico Rivera, in California. The auction will close on February 20. Last but not least, since it's red, it might be a daily driver for a lady who does appreciate muscle cars.
