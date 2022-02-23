Original 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Flexes Impressive Looks, Close to a Perfect 10

It shouldn’t be too hard to find a 1979 Trans Am these days, especially as this was the best Firebird year in history. Pontiac produced close to 211,500 units, and the Trans Am reached an all-time high as well, as it accounted for more than 117,000 cars.
The standard engine on the 1979 Trans Am was the RPO L80 403 (6.6-liter) V8 received from Oldsmobile. Equipped with a 4-barrel carburetor, it was capable of developing 185 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque.
On the other hand, Pontiac also offered several options in terms of engines. For example, the RPO L78 Pontiac 400 (6.5-liter) reached its final year with a 220-horsepower output, while the Pontiac 301 (4.9-liter) RPO L37 was specifically aimed at people interested in economical rides. It was rated at just 150 horsepower.
This Trans Am is essentially a project car, though, on the other hand, it comes in a super-impressive condition requiring only minor TLC.
The only concerning thing appears to be the surface rust that can be seen in the photos, but otherwise, both the interior and the exterior look quite surprising for a vehicle this old. Especially given this Trans Am isn’t a collector’s car, that is.
This Pontiac is powered by the Oldsmobile engine, and eBay seller etla-53 says it runs great. Interestingly, this Trans Am is being used as a daily driver, though it goes without saying it should rather be stored inside, away from the rain and snow.
Getting your hands on this nearly-perfect Trans Am won’t be easy. The bidding starts at $20,000, while the Buy It Now price has been set to $26,000. Nobody has joined the bidding wars so far, but given there’s a reserve in place, it’ll probably take a while until this Trans Am finds a new owner.
The car is parked in Gardner, Kansas if anyone wants to check it out live.
