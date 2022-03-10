1969 Pontiac Trans Am Offered at No Reserve Wants You to Swipe Right

Finding a classic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that hasn’t been modified for the sake of winning trophies at various events is easier said than done.
Most of these rides have been tuned to the teeth, with their owners often giving them neck-snapping power from all sorts of engines, and some of them have become regulars at drag strips all over the country.
The 1969 example pictured in the gallery, however, cannot be bothered with running the quarter-mile as fast as possible because it still rocks the original engine under the hood. You see, this generation was offered with an assortment of V8s, in addition to two straight-six units, mated to a three- or four-speed manual gearbox, or a two- or three-speed automatic, from 1967 to 1969, and this one retains the 400 ci mill.
When it left the factory floor 53 years ago, it had in excess of 300 hp available via the right pedal, yet most of those wild horses have escaped by now. Things such as power steering, and power brakes are on deck, together with an air conditioning system that is said to be the original one. In the looks department, it has a Cameo Ivory finish with Blue stripes, on top of a Blue leather interior, and rides on classic wheels, wrapped in white-branded Goodyear Polyglas tires.
At this point, you might be waiting to read about the juicy details, such as the work it has received, or how many miles it has under its belt. However, at the time of writing, Mecum hasn’t said anything else about it, other than the stuff we already wrote about. This 1969 Trans Am is listed as a ‘featured’ car for their March 31-April 2 auction in Houston, Texas, and will be offered at no reserve. How much would you be willing to pay for it?
