1969 Pontiac Trans Am Is One Thin on the Ground Ram Air IV Firebird

If there is one defunct car brand some of us would like to see make it into the modern age if somehow revived, that’s probably Pontiac. Killed by GM back in 2010, the nameplate may have been severely diluted in its later years, but the cars it made decades ago could certainly make it a serious contender for resurrection.
There are several car names in Pontiac’s past that would be worthy of a revival, even if some might be in conflict with other cars GM is currently selling. The Firebird, at least some versions of it, like the Trans Am we have here, is on that list.
Introduced by Pontiac as a sort of Camaro offshoot back in 1967, the Firebird was around until the early 2000s in a number of variants. The SCCA racing series-honoring Trans Am is perhaps one of the most popular among car collectors, and quite valuable, too.
Finding a Trans Am is not necessarily a difficult task, but getting one’s hands on a rare Cameo White example like the one we have here might prove tricky. Especially since we’re dealing with a piece that has been a company car in its early years, and it’s rare in more ways than one.
We stumbled upon this thing on the lot of cars going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in Scottsdale, Arizona, this week. It’s a 1969 Trans Am equipped with the mighty Ram Air IV, like just 54 other examples from that year are, and just one of two equipped with a column-mounted shifter for the automatic transmission.
Presenting itself as one of nine coupes made that year in this configuration, the Trans Am was, as said, a company car, but the current seller is unable to say for what company purposes it was used for or by whom.
We do know it went through a restoration process back in the 1990s and then another refreshment in 2010, and it is now showing blue stripes, blue custom trim bucket seats, and console delete.
The car is selling with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the owner expects to get for it.
