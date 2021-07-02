1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty Is a Rare Gem With Numbers Matching 455 V8

More on this:

1 Terry Bradshaw and Jay Leno Take Brand-New '79 Firebird Trans Am to the “Tracks”

2 Widebody Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Render Adds JDM Flavor, Keeps Icon Status

3 Rare Encounter: Tuned Mustang GT Races Procharged Pontiac Trans Am at the Strip

4 This Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Used to Be What You Dreamt About in Highschool

5 Polar White 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Is $70K Worth of Muscle Well Done