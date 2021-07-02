1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty Is a Rare Gem With Numbers Matching 455 V8

Many people believe the muscle car was at its peak in 1970. This is when we have the highest horsepower numbers, as well as icons like the Cuda or the Boss Mustangs. However, the Pontiac Firebird never stopped being "rock and roll", and the 1974 Trans Am Super Duty 455 is a major highlight of that era.
The Super Duties were the very last high-performance cars of the 1970s. For 1974, Pontiac made just 943 units. This is one of them. It's for sale, and while it doesn't come with the more desirable manual gearbox, the $92,900 price reflects this quite nicely.
Hey, this is a mint-condition rare muscle car from about 50 years ago. You're probably not going to drive it like a hot rod, though you might be tempted to after you see what's under the hood. The 455 cubic-inch or 7.5-liter V8 is a substantial beast.
The fact that it's a Super Duty means you've got a strengthened block, 4-bolt main bearings, forged rods, aluminum pistons, and high-flow cylinder heads. The result of all this is a V8 that should have made 310 horsepower. They had to turn it down to 290 hp after the EPA found out Pontiac wasn't playing by the rules, but unless we're mistaken, dealers offered a tune-up.
As is usually the case with cars sold by Vanguard Motors, this Trans Am has gone through a complete restoration. This means the Cameo White is looking better than ever and has been matched to the period-correct blue fire chicken for the hood.
Under there is a numbers-matching V8 that's backed up by a Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the ten-bolt rear end with 3.08 Posi-Traction gears (also numbers-matching). The motor is looking great, but you're not going to drive it like a restomod since the car still has leaf springs and drum rear brakes. Still, that Pontiac shaker is a joy every time you see it.
The interior is pretty unusual for a muscle car. The tanned leather everywhere and those bucket seats make it look like you're sitting in baseball gloves. The carpets look brand new, and you've got the machine-turned aluminum dash instantly taking you back to 1974.
