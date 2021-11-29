1971 Buick GSX Drag Races 1979 Pontiac Trans Am With Surprising Results

Epure Race Electric Enduro Bike Has It All, Even Regenerative Braking

We often look down on Malaise-Era muscle cars , and that's normal. American performance cars went from more than 400 horsepower to less than 200 in just a couple of years, and that's something no car enthusiast will take lightly. But the truth is these cars weren't that much slower than most of their early 1970s counterparts. 6 photos



The Buick GSX was a short-lived nameplate, but it was also one of the hottest available in 1970. But as compression ratios went down in 1971, the massive 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 lost some of its oomph. Buick also introduced a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) option for 1971, but it was only rated at 260 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (488 Nm) of torque. Remember that both are gross ratings.



At first glance, the GSX seems to be a significantly more potent choice. But if we convert its output figures to net value, oomph drops to around 195 horses and 291 pound-feet (395 Nm). Which puts the Buick only 10 horsepower above the Pontiac. At the same time, it's actually 24 pound-feet (33 Nm) behind in the torque department.



And as you might have already guessed by now, this drag race is much closer than the model years of these cars suggest. Actually, the Trans Am goes on to win against the GSX, running quicker ETs three times in a row.



Granted, the Pontiac is only a tenth-second quicker than its GM counterpart, but hey, numbers are numbers and this



