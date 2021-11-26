Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, They’re Very Close

Half Made Out of Wood, This 1948 Ford Packs a 560-HP Supercharged V8 Under the Hood

In production since 2014, the Huracan is one of the best-sounding cars out there. The latest version is dubbed STO by the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologato. 11 photos



Priced from 249,412 euros in the Old Continent, which is $283,350 at current exchange rates, the corner-carving bull is a straight-line thriller as well. The Italians quote 3.0 seconds flat to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles hour) and a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour), but can the STO prove itself against the most insane AMG out there?



Enter the



Currently the second-fastest production car on the Nurburgring after the



Out of a total of three dig races, the AMG won the first round,



A road-homologated supercar inspired by the Huracan GT3 Evo and Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, this fellow is a rear-wheel-drive affair with 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque on tap. Capable of wailing to 8,500 revolutions per minute, the track-focused model also features lots of weight-saving measures that include magnesium wheels, carbon-fiber door panels, door latches instead of handles, and a special arch made from titanium in cooperation with the Akrapovic exhaust specialist.Priced from 249,412 euros in the Old Continent, which is $283,350 at current exchange rates, the corner-carving bull is a straight-line thriller as well. The Italians quote 3.0 seconds flat to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles hour) and a top speed of 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour), but can the STO prove itself against the most insaneout there?Enter the GT Black Series , which starts at a whopping 335,240 euros ($379,510) before options. The party trick of this front-engined special edition is the flat-plane crankshaft V8, a twin-turbo mill compared to Lamborghini’s free-breathing V10. Even though it should generate a gloriously sweet exhaust sound, there's something about that V10 that makes it better.Currently the second-fastest production car on the Nurburgring after the Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS , the German contender delivers 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 revolutions per minute. Merc says it hits 100 clicks in 3.2 seconds, and top speed is estimated at 325 kilometers per hour (202 miles per hour).Out of a total of three dig races, the AMG won the first round, the STO took revenge on the second run, and the third drag race concluded in a draw. Regardless of the results in the following clip, which one do you fancy?