Tesla Model 3 Performance Races 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, Total Annihilation Ensues

In one corner we have one of the quickest family sedans money can buy in the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It features a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, feeding the wheels a total of 340(450 hp). If this was a 2021 Model 3 Performance, it would have had more power, but alas, it is a 2019 car.Regardless, it’s still a formidable foe in a straight line, as it can accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 3.1 seconds. You literally need a top-end supercar, if not a hypercar, to get the jump on this wickedly quickThis means that it most certainly couldn't get beaten by a compact crossover, at least nothing stock – which is why we knew this 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 stood no chance. Not even the twin-turbocharged V863 version could have taken the Tesla, let alone the 43 with its twin turbo V6.Sure, this is still a quick, putting down 390 hp while making good use of Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system. It will hit 60 mph in just under 5 seconds, which is respectable, but far from sufficient in order for it to challenge a Model 3 Performance In the end, the fact that they didn’t race over a full quarter mile probably helped the GLC 43, as it only lost by 0.83 seconds. That gap would have surely grown if the two vehicles kept going.