This Is Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Power Limit Is Bad

The Edmunds team defines the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance as more comfortable and as having more power and torque than the Model Y Performance. That should be enough for it to make the Tesla eat dust on a drag race, but that’s not what happens for a single reason: Ford limits maximum power to only five seconds in the Mach-E.
A previous Edmunds video had already disclosed this peculiarity of the electric SUV from Ford. However, the drag race is the best example of why the power limit is a terrible idea in a car that is supposed to deliver performance.
The new video presenters are Travis Langness and Ryan Zummallen – the man that told us about the power limit a while ago. They do two drag races and one roll race to try to see the Mach-E beat the Model Y, but it is all in vain. Although the video starts with warnings that the Tesla is lighter than the Ford, it is really the five-second power limit that makes the GT Performance lose even when it jumps ahead right at the beginning.
As the reviewers stated, the Mach-E simply stops pushing to keep things cool, while the Model Y only stops when the driver lifts his right foot. A while ago, Sandy Munro talked about how much more complex the cooling system in Ford’s electric SUV was compared to that on the Model Y. Apart from being more complicated, the Mach-E power limit suggests it is also less efficient.
Ford is evidently playing safe to ensure the Mach-E lives up to its warranty and beyond it. It is not unlikely that the carmaker will eventually kill the power restriction when it feels it is safe to do so, possibly with better battery tech and an improved cooling system. Meanwhile, people looking for an EV that genuinely delivers consistent performance will have no other choice than the Model Y, as the Edmunds drag races demonstrated.
