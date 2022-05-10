Massive Junkyard Is Loaded With Ford Mustangs and F-150 Trucks

Junkyards usually bring together a wide variety of cars in terms of modern years, automakers, and nameplates. But some are focused on certain marques. And I love when that happens because it all becomes like a walkaround of an automaker's museum. But with derelict cars.
I've recently shown you a private junkyard dedicated to Mopars. It included hundreds of Dodges, Plymouth, Chryslers, and DeSotos from the past. This Texas junkyard belongs to a guy who's into Fords, so it's packed with four decades of vehicles built by that company that gave us the Model T.
Well, you won't see any Model Ts in the long walkaround that you'll find at the end of this article, but you'll see quite a few iconic vehicles from Ford's past. And if you're a fan of pre-WWII, you'll be able to admire a few Model As and Model Bs.
Yes, they're not in great shape, but this is a junkyard, so they're basically donor cars. But the one that's parked in what seems to be a service area looks like it could be restored. Parked next to a nice Ford Thunderbird, the five-window coupe deserves to be saved and put back on the road.
If you're a fan of F-150 trucks, this junkyard is going to be entertaining. This place includes a massive hoard of them, covering several generations of the iconic hauler. Look close enough and you'll spot F-150s as old as the early 1950s and a big collection of 1960s and 1970s haulers.
This place is also packed with Mustangs, mostly of the first-generation variety. Again, many of them have been sourced for parts and aren't exactly salvageable, but there are a couple of fetching 1970 fastbacks. One's parked next to what appears to be a dragster based on a Falcon. Cool!
I've also seen a few Rancheros, a flock of Thunderbirds (including a nice yellow example stashed in a carport), and all sorts of Fairlanes. But if you're into rarities, you'll see a Starliner pop up at the 15-minute mark.
Built from 1960 to 1961, the Starliner is one of the rarest Fords out there and you'll be lucky to see one on public roads today. Too bad this example is in poor shape, with weeds growing out of its engine bay. Hopefully, someone will give it the attention it deserves.
If you don't care much about Fords, this junkyard includes a few interesting cars from other automakers. There are a few Cadillacs, a Studebaker Hawk, and even a Kaiser Henry J. Or perhaps you're into buses because a few of them have been resting here for years. And of course, it also includes a big collection of spare parts, including wheels, front clips, and doors.
To make things a bit more interesting, everything you see in the video is for sale as we speak. And the cars and parts that won't find a new home over the next few months will be included in an auction that will take place in 2023. Check out the video description for more info.
Well, you won't see any Model Ts in the long walkaround that you'll find at the end of this article, but you'll see quite a few iconic vehicles from Ford's past. And if you're a fan of pre-WWII, you'll be able to admire a few Model As and Model Bs.
Yes, they're not in great shape, but this is a junkyard, so they're basically donor cars. But the one that's parked in what seems to be a service area looks like it could be restored. Parked next to a nice Ford Thunderbird, the five-window coupe deserves to be saved and put back on the road.
If you're a fan of F-150 trucks, this junkyard is going to be entertaining. This place includes a massive hoard of them, covering several generations of the iconic hauler. Look close enough and you'll spot F-150s as old as the early 1950s and a big collection of 1960s and 1970s haulers.
This place is also packed with Mustangs, mostly of the first-generation variety. Again, many of them have been sourced for parts and aren't exactly salvageable, but there are a couple of fetching 1970 fastbacks. One's parked next to what appears to be a dragster based on a Falcon. Cool!
I've also seen a few Rancheros, a flock of Thunderbirds (including a nice yellow example stashed in a carport), and all sorts of Fairlanes. But if you're into rarities, you'll see a Starliner pop up at the 15-minute mark.
Built from 1960 to 1961, the Starliner is one of the rarest Fords out there and you'll be lucky to see one on public roads today. Too bad this example is in poor shape, with weeds growing out of its engine bay. Hopefully, someone will give it the attention it deserves.
If you don't care much about Fords, this junkyard includes a few interesting cars from other automakers. There are a few Cadillacs, a Studebaker Hawk, and even a Kaiser Henry J. Or perhaps you're into buses because a few of them have been resting here for years. And of course, it also includes a big collection of spare parts, including wheels, front clips, and doors.
To make things a bit more interesting, everything you see in the video is for sale as we speak. And the cars and parts that won't find a new home over the next few months will be included in an auction that will take place in 2023. Check out the video description for more info.