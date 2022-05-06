1934 Ford 3-Window Dragster Spent 60 Years in a Barn, Still Looks the Part

Seeing a classic car come out of the barn after many years is one of the coolest automotive things out there. But it gets better when the vehicle in question is a historic race car. Like this 1934 Ford 3-Window coupe.
When talking about vintage dragsters, we usually think about the factory-built Super Stock monsters that Detroit automakers built in the 1960s. You know, machines like the Ford Thunderbolt, Pontiac Catalina Super Duty, and altered-wheelbase Mopars.
And, of course, we also think about the mighty gassers that became a thing in the 1960s, when they were the fastest stock-appearing racers before the Pro Stock class was established. But drag racing did not begin with these cars.
While they're usually associated with the hot rod movement, 1930s Fords were among the first vehicles to be raced for glory in a straight line. Whether driven at the drag strip or the Bonneville Salt Flats in search of speed records, these Fords were among the first cars to be modified for high performance.
That's mostly because the Ford Model B was an important milestone in the automotive industry. Unlike the Model A before it, the Model B featured a V8 engine. Powered by the company's then-new and now-iconic Flathead mill, it was the first low-priced, mass-marketed car to have a V8 engine. And it took only a couple of years for the Model B to become a common presence at the drag strip.
This 1934 3-Window coupe is one of those cars. We actually don't know if it hit the drag strip early in its life, but it had a successful racing career in the early 1960s. Capable of running the quarter-mile in the low 13s and hitting trap speed of more than 105 mph (169 kph), this sleek dragster won quite a few events back in the day.
However, the owner decided to retire the car in 1962. It was parked in a barn and kept there until 2022. After a whopping 60 years in storage, the 3-Window was finally brought into the light. Apparently to be moved into a museum, where it will enjoy a quiet life as a historical piece.
Luckily, the guys who got the Ford out of storage documented the whole process. That's important because this thing is a beauty. Sure, it's covered in dust and it shows some surface rust, but it's in great condition for a vehicle that's been sitting for six decades. It's also proof that dry storage and a roof can prevent a classic car from falling apparent, even after 60 years.
This Ford is more just a garage-built dragster. It has a completely redone interior that was stripped off of all unnecessary features and had its driving position switched to the center. Make sure you also check out the unusual roll cage built around the seat. And you just have to love them pipes popping out from under the hood.
Does the beefed-up V8 still run? Well, no engine that's been sitting for 60 years is capable of such a miracle, but it still turns. And this basically means that it could fire up with a bit of work.
Hopefully, we'll get to see this dragster run again very soon, but until that happens, hit the play button below to see it come out of storage. The fun begins at the nine-minute mark.
