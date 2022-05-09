Hidden Mopar Junkyard Is a Goldmine of Rescued Barn Finds, Muscle Cars Included

When talking about junkyards, we usually think about businesses that dismantle wrecked and decommissioned cars. But not all junkyards are like that. This one, for instance, is a private collection of rescued barn finds. And almost all of the cars parked here are of the Mopar variety.
Located somewhere in North Carolina, this yard belongs to a guy who has been collecting and working on cars for most of his life. And according to YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," many of the vehicles gathered here were rescued from all over the U.S. so that they wouldn't get crushed. How's that for dedication?
The hoard includes hundreds of cars and while it may seem like it's packed with mundane vehicles from the Malaise Era at first glance, it also features many gems from the golden muscle car era.
Among loads of Plymouth Belvederes and Dodge Coronets, you'll spot high-profile Mopars like Chargers, Super Bees, and Barracudas. The collection includes a very desirable 1969 Super Bee, a few Barracudas from the late 1960s, and both second- and third-generation Dodge Chargers.
Not surprisingly, this place is also packed with Dodge Darts. Yeah, they're not as spectacular as the Charger and Challenger, but hey, this guy bought quite a few 340-equipped cars, including at least one GTS. Of course, they're joined by Plymouth Duster twins.
As a big fan of the Dodge Polara, I'm glad to see that the owner also saved a few of them, including a late 1960s two-door coupe. On top of that, you'll also spot a couple of Plymouths from the 1950s, some DeSotos, and a few pickup trucks and vans.
If none of these cars impress you, the guy also owns a 1963 Chrysler New Yorker station wagon. I know these cars are nothing special, but this grocery-getter was previously owned by NASCAR icon Richard Petty. Apparently, it was one of his family's first car haulers. Even though it's been sitting for decades, the car appears to be in solid condition. And no, it's not for sale.
This Mopar hoard is actually bigger than what you can see in the video. That's because the owner is storing them in different places. He has nicer cars too, but they're parked in carports and garages. You can check some of them out in the second video below.
