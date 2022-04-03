Blue-on-Blue 1968 Dodge Coronet 440 Is a Solid Texas Car, Engine Sounds Great

The Coronet wasn’t necessarily Dodge’s flagship product back in the late ‘60s, but on the other hand, it had its very own fanbase that still survives today after so many years.
On the other hand, the Coronet isn’t exactly as sought-after as a Challenger, for example, yet this pretty much means you can get your hands on one without spending a small fortune on it.
This 1968 example looks to be an exception, as its price tag could take many by surprise. But more on that later.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they show that this Texas car continues to be as solid as it gets. In other words, you shouldn’t worry about rust on this Coronet, with the floor pans and everything else still original with zero fixes.
The metal has survived the test of time with flying colors, and while the body does show a pretty cool patina, you may want to give the car a full respray before turning it into your daily driver.
The engine under the hood is a 318 (5.2-liter) that still starts and runs properly, and the video embedded below proves its roar can be music to your ears. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission, and both run just properly, with the car also driving exactly as you expect it to drive.
For starters, the 440 tag in the car’s name doesn’t represent the engine under the hood, so the 318 is the original unit that came with the car. The 440 was actually the mid-range version of the Coronet lineup.
Now let’s get back to the price tag. As said, this Coronet is an exception to the rule we discussed earlier, so it’s not necessarily the most affordable 1968 example you’re going to find online. But if you’re impressed with its condition and the way the engine sounds, be ready to spend no less than $18,000 to get it home, though eBay seller gr8dayca claims some other offers would also be taken into consideration.
This 1968 example looks to be an exception, as its price tag could take many by surprise. But more on that later.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they show that this Texas car continues to be as solid as it gets. In other words, you shouldn’t worry about rust on this Coronet, with the floor pans and everything else still original with zero fixes.
The metal has survived the test of time with flying colors, and while the body does show a pretty cool patina, you may want to give the car a full respray before turning it into your daily driver.
The engine under the hood is a 318 (5.2-liter) that still starts and runs properly, and the video embedded below proves its roar can be music to your ears. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission, and both run just properly, with the car also driving exactly as you expect it to drive.
For starters, the 440 tag in the car’s name doesn’t represent the engine under the hood, so the 318 is the original unit that came with the car. The 440 was actually the mid-range version of the Coronet lineup.
Now let’s get back to the price tag. As said, this Coronet is an exception to the rule we discussed earlier, so it’s not necessarily the most affordable 1968 example you’re going to find online. But if you’re impressed with its condition and the way the engine sounds, be ready to spend no less than $18,000 to get it home, though eBay seller gr8dayca claims some other offers would also be taken into consideration.