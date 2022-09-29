Citroen Oli Mixes Trucks With Hatchbacks to Offer an Affordable Family Car

That happens because the front end is so square that it reminds us of the trunk of a 1970s sedan. Considering the EV is electric, that would undoubtedly bring a penalty in terms of aerodynamics if this vehicle had any chance of reaching production lines as it is.
The square lines have a good explanation: making interchangeable parts. Like the Ami, the oli has identical front doors. The rear doors seem to open rearward and are so small that a production car based on the concept vehicle would probably dismiss them. Apart from being cheaper to build, these identical doors also helped the oli reduce weight by 20% compared to those of a family hatchback. Bumpers, flat panels, glasses, and protective elements are also identical, which makes replacing them much more manageable.
To reach those mass goals, the Citroën oli uses very unconventional materials in its construction. The flat hood, roof, and rear bed are made of recycled honeycomb cardboard. The trick is that it is associated with fiberglass reinforcing panels. The French brand is proud that you can stand on these structures without fear of damaging them. The Smart Design Seat is another mass-saving measure: it presents only three components and is much lighter than a conventional seat.
kWh/100 km (6.2 mi/kWh), the French concept car only needs a 40-kWh battery pack to achieve a range of 400 kilometers (249 miles). The little battery pack is crucial for the vehicle to remain as light as possible, which is essential for lower energy demand.
The interior also helps the oli save mass by offering only the basic. There are no screens anywhere: the instrument panel is shown by any smartphone connected to the EV. If you need to know the speed or the charge, the only way to find it apart from the mobile phone is what Citroën calls Smartband. It “projects information across the width of the lower windscreen surround.” You’ll get that by checking the video below.
The oli uses the 40-kWh to become more than a vehicle – even if Citroën says it is not a car. The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities turn it into a handy and massive power bank in emergency situations or just if you want the solar energy you generate to be stored instead of selling it to your power company.
For the first time in years, Citroën is making more than just giving another look and another badge for Peugeot products. The oli is a good sign that it may offer new solutions for old matters, something it was once famous for representing.
