BMC Unveils Roadmachine 01 Amp E-Bikes: Ride Any Road With Electrified German Power

If BMC is familiar to you, there's a high probability that you have explored the cycling scene over in Switzerland and/or Europe. If we consider this team has been building bicycles since 1986 and under the BMC name since 1994, they've had more than enough time to expand internationally and have clearly done so. These days, BMC bikes can be found on nearly every continent, and above all, they're often straddled by some of the world's top athletes.
Nonetheless, they build bicycles for the average folk too. Average may be saying a bit much because the new Roadmachine lineup features two bikes, of which the cheapest comes in with a price of €7,500 ($7,770 at current exchange rates), the X Two, so not very average if you ask me; these are bikes for diehard cyclists.
But, before you lose your cookies over the fact that these things cost so dang much, let me point out that there are obvious reasons why BMC is asking you to drop this much on their fresh and delicious wonders, and one of those things is the fact that these two-wheelers are electric. I know you wouldn't say so by looking at that sleek and tasty carbon fiber frames, another reason the wonders are priced as they are.
Why is this puppy such a big deal? Simply because TQ has designed a system that functions similarly to a rotary motor. The Harmonic Pin Ring (HPR) it's called, and not only does this system trinket weigh nearly half as much as what's on the market, but it's also quieter and squeezes out an amazing 50 Nm (37 ft-lb) of torque to help you dominate hills and fly on descents. While it may not seem like a whole lot of power, even Trek has recently released a lineup that uses this motor, and it's strapped to a full-suspension MTB, their 2023 EXe family.
nothing more than top-shelf gear from SRAM, a Rival AXS setup. Brakes are part of this brand and lineup, too, with Centerline X rotors bearing a diameter of 180 millimeters (7.1 inches). XRD rims also hold onto a pair of Pirelli Cinturato Gravel tires, telling us that these two-wheelers are more than just Roadmachines. Considering other industry giants rely on the TQ HPR to work wonders off-road, too, it's really expected. Oh, and let's remember that this sort of cycling style is growing fast. The more expensive of the two, the X One, is selling for €8,500 ($8,800) due to carbon CRD rims, so start skipping lunch if you want one of these.
Exploring the new lineup, I couldn't find how much these buggers weigh. The only information comes in the family's weight limit, 120 kilograms (264 pounds), bike included. But if we consider that BMC created one of the world's lightest road bikes - the Masterpiece - before all this Roadmachine stuff, you know darn well that a lightweight construction is part of what you're paying for. Grab a helmet and enjoy the ride.
