2025 BMW X7 ‘Black Edition’ Features a Cooler Alternative Design and Dark Styling

Today, everyone knows a little bit about BMW, not just automotive enthusiasts. At the very least, it’s that Bavarian automaker with an astonishingly outrageous (and disparate) design language.
The German carmaker’s head honchos have assumed this ‘stand out in any crowd, by any means possible’ attitude and have allowed the company’s designers to churn out some of the wackiest-styled BMWs ever made. And we are not only talking about the humongous, double-coffin-grilled 4 Series, M3, or M4.
Instead, anyone will also have a hard time forgetting the Minecraft-like angular M2, the quirky XM, or the entire roster of split-headlight flagships, including the refreshed X7 and all-new 7 Series or i7 electric sedan. By the way, speaking of the hulking SUV, some people think the entire BMW X family needs an alternative design language, not just the top offering.
Or, at least this is the opinion of Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has imagined an entire series of wishful thinking creations based on the premise. The pixel master started from the bottom, with the little X1, continued with the compact X3 and larger X5, then in the end settled on the X7, giving it a much cooler, traditional look.
Then, as per tradition, he found rivals in the real world to compare to – such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Now the CGI expert is back for some alternatively designed X7 action, and he did not come alone.
Instead, his digital brush strokes also turned the hulking SUV into the ‘2025 BMW X7 Black Edition,’ which is dark as night but still shines brighter than the real-world X7. Complete with a 3.0 CSL-styled grille, normal headlights, vertical LED DRLs, as well as an interesting treatment for the taillights and stacked exhaust outlets.
