GMC Hummer EV Gets SUV Redesign With H3 Wheels

In addition to Rivian, the Blue Oval is also working hard to bring an e-truck to market. Namely, the AWD . As opposed to previous renderings of the gentle giant, this one also pays tribute to the Hummer H3 with the design of the wheels. Like the pickup truck, the sport utility vehicle is equipped with Goodyear mud-terrain rubber shoes and underbody armor.In a similar fashion to the Wrangler and Bronco, the rear window and tailgate open individually for easy access in the trunk and there’s also a spare tire featured for good measure. If there’s something that doesn’t really blend in with the rest of the exterior design, the gloss-black panels that flank the rear window and the tailgate would be it.Despite the wheelbase and overall length of the Hummer EV , the rendering before your eyes doesn’t feature a third row of seats. That would help GMC appeal to family-oriented customers, but then again, there are more affordable family haulers out there.As you may have already heard, the Hummerpickup truck is available from a mind-boggling $112,595 including destination in the first year of production. 2024 is when the entry-level specification will roll out at $79,995 for the EV2 trim, meaning that the off-road colossus is more expensive than the eight-seater version of the Lincoln Navigator.In terms of competitors, the R1T and subsequent R1S can pose a problem to the GMC Hummer EV. The electric pickup truck and sport utility vehicle from Rivian promise 400-plus miles of range, 60 mph in three seconds thanks to a quad-motor setup, 750 horsepower, as well as three feet of water wading depth. Towing capacity? That would be 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms) when properly equipped, thank you!In addition to Rivian, the Blue Oval is also working hard to bring an e-truck to market. Namely, the F-150 EV will launch in mid-2022 with dual-motor