Rock-Crawling 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 and C8 Corvette Share Three Features

Aside from the obvious affiliation to the same automotive group, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the recently reborn GMC HUMMER EV have three other things in common. One is up front, namely the front trunk – aka the frunk. The second one is right above, and it’s called the Infinity Roof with Modular Sky Panels – and they can be stored in the aforementioned frunk just like the single removable panel of the C8 Corvette Coupe. For the third one, we really need to dive deeper into the new EV pickup’s off-roading features.

63 photos