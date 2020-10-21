GMC Hummer SUV Rendered, Should Feature Removable Roof Panels

1 Want a 2022 HUMMER EV? Tough Luck, First Year's Production Is Fully Booked

General Motors couldn’t sit on the sidelines, watching from a distance how the competition caters to adventure-oriented customers with the likes of the Jeep Gladiator and all-new Ford Bronco. But curiously enough, the GMC Hummer electric supertruck with 1,000 horsepower on tap plays in a different league from those two. 20 photos



Just take a look at Rivian's pricing strategy. The R1T pickup truck is listed at $69,000 while the R1S sport utility vehicle can be ordered from $72,500 before potential savings. By the way, GM no longer offers the $7,500 federal tax credit because it has already sold 200,000 EVs in the United States, putting the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit at a huge disadvantage. From the Edition 1 – which costs $112,595 including destination charge – to the most affordable specification which is coming in 2024, the Hummer isn’t within the grasp of regular people like you and me. It appears that General Motors wanted to make a statement with this prohibitive price point and the impressive tech that went into the electric pickup with off-road chops, a statement that can be summed up pretty simple. “I’m the top dog now!”Previously available to reserve for $100, the Edition 1 is fully booked for the first year . It remains to be seen how many reservations will translate to firm orders, but in the meantime, GMC has to ask itself a serious question.Will the American automaker sit on the sidelines again, resting on its laurels, or is a second body style coming to keep this momentum going? The answer couldn’t be more obvious, and this gets us to the “Hummer EV SUV.” Top Electric SUV is responsible for the rendering before your eyes, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a sport utility vehicle would launch in 2021 or 2022 to capitalize on the pickup truck’s positive reception and increasing popularity. In a similar fashion to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, it’s relatively easy to imagine the newcomer with removable panels for the roof.Don’t expect the Hummerto come cheap, though.Just take a look at Rivian's pricing strategy. The R1T pickup truck is listed at $69,000 while the R1S sport utility vehicle can be ordered from $72,500 before potential savings. By the way, GM no longer offers the $7,500 federal tax credit because it has already sold 200,000 EVs in the United States, putting the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit at a huge disadvantage.