Bilstein Evo SE Aftermarket Suspension Transforms 992 Gen Porsche 911s

German suspension experts are so obsessed with perfection that they took an extremely good handling car and made it even better. Building on the factory coilovers they supplied for the 992 generation, they recently released a high-performance after-market version called Evo SE. 10 photos



I would not know because I would have never thought that you can have that problem with a Porsche. Fortunately for those who do, the good folks at



The Evo SE Porsche coilovers are developed exclusively for the 992-model lineup, combining lab benchmark tests with lengthy test drives on racetracks like the Nurburgring Nordschleife, to deliver a better, more responsive, and agile suspension.



PASM ) and the dampers are equipped with the latest Bilstein DampTronic X technology.



They work by continuously adapting individual damping force of each wheel. This is controlled by the EDC (Electronic Damper Control) unit which uses sensors on the dampers to monitor vibrations and damping forces.



The chassis will self-adapt to the road and driving situation in just milliseconds which means it will be exceptionally responsive to driver input and maintain excellent handling.



Also, the system will automatically adjust the characteristics of the chassis and suspension according to your choice of Sport or Comfort mode.







But if you choose Sport, the mode you bought this car and upgraded its suspension for, the damping will become stiff and the Porsche will feel more responsive, sharp, and connected to the road.



The electronic sensor units from your old suspension can easily be fitted to the new shock-absorbers. The Evo SE offers plug-and-play compatibility, so you will not need to use any adapters or buy new units.



Another feature of this suspension is the ability to adjust the ride height directly from your coilovers, using a simple, spanner wrench.







It will also lower the car’s center of gravity, which is always welcomed on track because it increases cornering speeds and gives drivers who know what they are doing much more control.



Bilstein promises that despite the sharper handling and improved grip, the suspension will remain extremely comfortable and they also go as far as saying the balance between comfort and the sporty nature of the car is better than the factory suspension.



