Menacing Carbon Widebody McLaren 720S Aims to Set Trends on Copper Aerodiscs

In production since 2017, the McLaren 720S (successor of the popular 650S) may have grown long in the tooth for some, especially since the advent of the limited-edition 765LT.
But do not dare tell any of that to the customization and personalization wizarding world of the aftermarket realm, or else they might unleash something dark and menacing on you. Or such would be the case if the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik not only highlighted an outrageously slammed wide McLaren 720S along with 1016Industries, but also sent it on a hunt for detractors.
Born as the second all-new evolutionary step in McLaren’s Super Series, the 720S still rocks some cool credentials, even after five years. Those include the then-new carbon monocoque, the evolved M838T 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 720 ps/710 hp or 765 ps/755 hp on the 720s and 765LT, respectively. Plus, the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, along with a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph), among others.
And in case some might think these goodies are not enough, maybe thoroughly enhanced looks were all that was needed to persuade them. Well, this particular McLaren 720S has those in abundance, thanks to the exposed carbon fiber widebody kit from 1016Industries along with the thoroughly lowered stance. Not to mention the only contrasting elements, which include the dark blue interior, as well as the AL13 Wheels Design + Technik aftermarket wheels.
Those are pretty special indeed, as the company speaks of R130-109R Aerodiscs that came along for the ride with Satin or Gloss Polished Monaco Copper outers and rings, respectively. Now, all that remains is for us to decide if this is today’s custom supercar ‘poison’ or if we need a Full Matte Carbon 720S to fulfill our dream personalization visions like in the second feature embedded below.
